Where to find Beast Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Beast Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong is a more difficult crest to obtain, but it is also highly rewarding for players who focus on combat. It is earned through a challenging boss fight followed by a longer-than-usual setup sequence, and ultimately serves as a test of movement. The crest will boost your attacks and introduce a unique healing mechanic that directly relates to your offensive strategy.

With that said, here is how to obtain the Beast Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to get the Beast Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong

Location of Beast Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Before you can reach the boss tied to the Beast Crest, you’ll need the Drifter’s Cloak. This ability allows you to float on wind currents, which helps you access the Chapel of the Beast. You can check our guide on how to unlock it.

With the cloak unlocked, head back to Hunter’s March. The key area here is the tall central chamber. A bench can be found on the left side as you float upward, but before sitting, look for a hidden lever tucked beyond the left wall, as this disables a trap that would otherwise complicate your runback.

From there, drop to the lowest right exit of the chamber and push towards the east. Along the way, you'll find a few creatures, obstacles, and wind currents. Ride up, and you’ll reach the entrance of the Chapel of the Beast, where the battle of Savage Beast Fly awaits.

Inside, the Chapel of the Beast is more than just a straight path to the boss. It’s an obstacle course that forces you to use floating. Take your time here, and don’t miss the lever that opens a shortcut to the main entrance, as it saves a lot of hassle if you need multiple attempts.

Now, the boss can take plenty of hits, but its attacks follow a few clear patterns. The battle demands constant movement and spacing. The room fills fast once summons appear, so maintaining breathing space is more important than squeezing in every attack. Stay patient, chip away with safe punishes, and eventually, the beast will go down.

The Beast Crest details in Hollow Knight Silksong

Setting up the crest (Image via Team Cherry || YouTuber@WoW Quests)

Your reward for the victory is the Crest of Beast. Like other crests, it changes Hornet’s slot arrangement, but its true value is in the combat tweaks. The in-game description reads:

"Tear foes with savage slashes. Bind to enter a wild fury and steal life from prey."

That wraps up everything on getting the Beast Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

