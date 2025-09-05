Hollow Knight Silksong is a complex Metroidvania experience with a steep curve to mastering its combat. With little to no handholding in the way of exploration and battles, players must figure out a lot of the game's tricks by themselves. One mechanic that players will likely find out late, or via trial and error, is parry. In fact, some players are unlikely to discover it at all, as the controls make no mention of it.

Ad

This guide details everything to know about how to parry in Hollow Knight Silksong. Read on to know more.

Also Read: What happens if you die in Hollow Knight Silksong?

How does parry work in Hollow Knight Silksong?

learning each foe's attack patterns is key to mastering parry (Image via Team Cherry)

Returning fans will be delighted to know that in Silksong, parrying works just like it did in the original Hollow Knight game. Simply put, attacking right when an enemy lands their attack on Hornet generates a parry, negating any damage dealt to the protagonist.

Ad

Trending

As always, the timing for this is a little tricky due to the short parry window, so players will have to practice quite a bit. Furthermore, each enemy has different attacks, range, and so on, meaning players must also learn and keep track of all movesets to effectively parry them.

Note that parry is also direction-based, so if an enemy attacks from above, then players must perform an upper-strike into the foe's move to negate it. This evolves this much-anticipated Metroidvania into a rhythm game-lite experience, further testing players' reaction times and dexterity.

Ad

Overall, while difficult to pull off, parrying is a satisfying and rewarding move to execute, which trivializes many fights, but only if players can overcome the steep learning curve.

Hollow Knight Silksong is out for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.