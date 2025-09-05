Hollow Knight Silksong is a complex Metroidvania experience with a steep curve to mastering its combat. With little to no handholding in the way of exploration and battles, players must figure out a lot of the game's tricks by themselves. One mechanic that players will likely find out late, or via trial and error, is parry. In fact, some players are unlikely to discover it at all, as the controls make no mention of it.
This guide details everything to know about how to parry in Hollow Knight Silksong. Read on to know more.
How does parry work in Hollow Knight Silksong?
Returning fans will be delighted to know that in Silksong, parrying works just like it did in the original Hollow Knight game. Simply put, attacking right when an enemy lands their attack on Hornet generates a parry, negating any damage dealt to the protagonist.
As always, the timing for this is a little tricky due to the short parry window, so players will have to practice quite a bit. Furthermore, each enemy has different attacks, range, and so on, meaning players must also learn and keep track of all movesets to effectively parry them.
Note that parry is also direction-based, so if an enemy attacks from above, then players must perform an upper-strike into the foe's move to negate it. This evolves this much-anticipated Metroidvania into a rhythm game-lite experience, further testing players' reaction times and dexterity.
Overall, while difficult to pull off, parrying is a satisfying and rewarding move to execute, which trivializes many fights, but only if players can overcome the steep learning curve.
Hollow Knight Silksong is out for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.
