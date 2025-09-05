All Needle Upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them

Needle Upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong are crucial for Hornet to make her way to the Citadel. These upgrades to her primary weapon help dish out more damage, giving you more breathing room, especially during exploration. The number of hits required to take down normal mobs can increase rapidly as you progress through the various regions. Therefore, Hornet must get her hands on the upgraded version of her needle as soon as possible.
This article will guide players to their Needle Upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong as well as shed light on how to acquire them.
Location of Needle Upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong
Making your way to Bellhart
To acquire Needle Upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong, you will need the walljump ability, which can be unlocked once you reach Shellwood. After acquiring it, you must return to Bellhart from the eastern resting bench on the Shellwood map, as marked below.
Here is how you can head to Bellhart from Shellwood:
- From the Shellwood resting bench marked below, step onto the pedestal on the right side of the bench to activate a lift.
- Once you reach the top, keep heading east until you cross a waterlogged section with platforms leading you to the top of Bellhard on its right side.
- Make your way up and use the wall jump to reach the platform on the right side of this vertical climb.
- Once you reach the dark bell caverns with fluffy enemies going up through the vertical lanes, wait for them to pass, and then slowly make your way down.
- Make sure you are grabbing onto the walls while sliding down to avoid messing up and hitting spikes.
- Make your way down until you find a pathway on the left of these vertical ducts.
- Head down from the first gap you encounter on the floor to reach the bottom of this section, which should have a straight corridor heading east.
- The next gap you find on the floor will introduce you to the Widow boss, who can be found weaving threads in the room.
Take down the Widow boss
After you beat the Widow boss in Hollow Knight Silksong, you will encounter a small sequence where you will learn to play music. After that, you will be back on a resting bench in the middle of the Widow boss fight arena. From here, head through the right corridor and take the lift down to access the Bellhart area that you previously came across. The only difference is that the characters in this area will now have been liberated.
Finding Pinmaster Plinney
After you head down from the lift and reach Bellhart, you will find that the NPCs have been liberated from the tyranny of the boss in Silksong. Head left to find small pedestals in this area that take you to the upper platform.
Reach this section and then jump towards the smaller platforms on the right and find the second room with the interact button. In this room, you will find the Needlesmith, who will grant you access to Needle Upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong.
How to get Needle Upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong
The first of the Needle Upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong can be acquired for free once you talk to Pinmaster Plinney after liberating Bellhart. This upgrade will transform your weapon into a Sharpened Needle, which is described to be honed to a fine edge.
After this upgrade, Hornet will need to complete quests for Pinmaster Plinney to access the rest of the Needle upgrades.
