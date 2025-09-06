  • home icon
  "I want to hug her": Hollow Knight Silksong fans are obsessed with Sherma

"I want to hug her": Hollow Knight Silksong fans are obsessed with Sherma

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 06, 2025 16:30 GMT
Everyone loves Sherma (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)
Everyone seems to love Sherma (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

It’s been less than a week since Team Cherry's Hollow Knight Silksong was released, and it has already taken over social media. Among all the bosses and NPCs, one of the most talked about characters is not a major foe, but a small and lovable pilgrim named Sherma. Fans are charmed by his singing and looks. However, many are worried that his story might take a dark turn like Myla's in Hollow Knight.

also-read-trending Trending

Sherma is a male character, as confirmed in Team Cherry’s official blog. He is a tiny pilgrim on a spiritual journey who is very confident in his singing. When you encounter him for the first time, he's standing in front of a locked door, humming a song in an unknown language.

This is the exact scene that has been going viral. When you interact with him, Sherma explains that he is trying to open the door with the power of his singing. We then help him by secretly finding a way to unlock a door. Once we do that and return, Sherma becomes overjoyed, thinking that his singing worked, creating a heartwarming moment in the game.

When this clip was shared by @GenePark on X, one of the fans commented:

"I want to hug her so much"
Comments from the community (Image via X/@GenePark || Instagram/@gabe.sleeping)
Comments from the community (Image via X/@GenePark || Instagram/@gabe.sleeping)

Fans are both charmed by and deeply concerned about Sherma. The worry comes from an incident related to Myla, a harmless miner NPC from the previous game who, sadly, becomes infected and dies.

@azzerufo expressed their fear by sharing a clip of Myla and hoping it doesn't go in that direction. @ahmed.h.o.s.s.a.m.z had the same concerns on a similar post on Instagram.

More comments from the community (Image via Instagram/@gabe.sleeping)
More comments from the community (Image via Instagram/@gabe.sleeping)

On the other hand, many players were simply enjoying Sherma's presence and singing. @oliverhiyaa mentioned that they sang along with him in hopes of opening the door, while both @valkjin and @maliboo43 admitted they stayed there for around 20 minutes.

Where can you find Sherma in Hollow Knight Silksong?

As of this writing, there are two confirmed encounters with Sherma in Hollow Knight Silksong. The first one is shortly after you leave the Bonebottom area. Stay on the ground level and keep going to the right until you start hearing some bell sounds. This will take you to the scene that's going viral online.

Sherma can be encountered near Bell Beast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)
Sherma can be encountered near Bell Beast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

The second encounter takes place in The Marrow. For this, you need to go to the location where the Bell Beast is initially stuck. Once there, go back to a nearby bench and return to the Bell Beast again. This time, you will find Sherma once again singing in the hope of freeing the creature from the trap.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

