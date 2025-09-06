Where to find Flintbeetles in Hollow Knight Silksong

Flintbeetles in Hollow Knight Silksong are connected to a specific side quest called Volatile Flintbeetles. The only way to trigger them and make them appear in the environment is by starting the quest. Once you do, three of these fiery beetles will be placed in the corners of the Marrow, testing your combat awareness and patience.

With that said, here is how you can track down the Flintbeetles in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to find Flintbeetles in Hollow Knight Silksong

Whereabouts for all three Flintbeetles in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

The whole hunt begins once Hornet accepts the Volatile Flintbeetles quest from Wishwell of the Bone Bottom. From that point, three Flintbeetles spawn across the Marrow, each hidden in its own tricky location. The game doesn’t mark out where the three Flintbeetles are hiding. Instead, the quest pushes you to track them down using their dung piles scattered throughout the Marrow.

Hornet can interact with these to catch their scent and reveal a glowing trail leading toward the beetle’s location. We also recommend moving quickly and staying focused on the path as the only way to keep the trail active and close in on your target. If you take too long, it fades away, and the trail disappears.

You can check the image above to locate the Flintbeetles in Hollow Knight Silksong. Here are the three spots:

First Flintbeetle : The first Flintbeetle can be found on the far left side of The Marrow, close to Bone Bottom Camp. It’s near the shortcut that opens the first gate leading deeper into the Marrow. You’ll spot it clinging to a rock ledge above. The only way to fight it is to knock it down with an attack and prepare for a fiery battle on the ground.

: The first Flintbeetle can be found on the far left side of The Marrow, close to Bone Bottom Camp. It’s near the shortcut that opens the first gate leading deeper into the Marrow. You’ll spot it clinging to a rock ledge above. The only way to fight it is to knock it down with an attack and prepare for a fiery battle on the ground. Second Flintbeetle : Waiting at the highest point in the Marrow. Fast traveling into the area places Hornet right below its platform, so you’ll spot it quickly. It will take some platforming skill to reach.

: Waiting at the highest point in the Marrow. Fast traveling into the area places Hornet right below its platform, so you’ll spot it quickly. It will take some platforming skill to reach. Third Flintbeetle: The last Flintbeetle lurks on the far right side of the map. You’ll know you’re close when you see red flowers that can be used for pogo jumping. You’ll encounter it right before the mini-boss (Skarrgard) fight that opens the path into Hunter’s March.

Once all three are defeated, head back to the Wishwall. Turning in the three Flintgems they drop rewards you with a Memory Locket, marking the end of the quest.

How to fight Flintbeetles in Hollow Knight Silksong

If the fight becomes too overwhelming, it’s completely okay to switch to another platform (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

By the time you finally catch a Flintbeetle, you should expect to be trying to take down a close-to-mini-boss rather than a simple enemy. They are going to spin around unfettered, shoot fireballs off in bursts, and leave trails of flame behind. They are insistent and forceful in their attempts to chase Hornet into corners, and you will have to keep moving and avoid their attacks in the small amount of space you have.

The safest approach is to look for small windows between their attacks to land quick strikes.

That wraps up everything on Flintbeetles in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

