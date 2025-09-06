How to get Memory Locket in Hollow Knight Silksong 

You can get the Memory Locket in Hollow Knight Silksong by completing a variety of tasks. This item can be purchased from certain shops on the map, such as Mort's shop in Far Fields. It can also be found hidden in locations spread across various regions of the map.

This article will go over where you can find them and how to use them in-game.

Note: This article is in progress and will be updated with new locations.

Memory Locket in Hollow Knight Silksong: Locations

The Memory Locket in Hollow Knight Silksong is a rare item that can be used to expand a Crest and add to its utility. Once you spend on a locket, it cannot be refunded. This means they must be used carefully and spent wisely.

These are all the locations where you can find a Memory Locket in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Greymoor

Far Fields

Hunters March

The Marrow

Bellhart

Bone Bottom

Far Fields

Far Fields memory locket (Image via Team Cherry)

You can buy a Memory Locket after you deal with the Fourth Chorus boss fight in Far Fields. It has to be purchased from Mort's Shop for 150 Rosaries. Furthermore, to enter the shop, you must spend 30 Rosaries. So, you should have at least 180 Rosaries to get this Far Fields Memory Locket in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Greymoor

The Memory Locket can be found after you run past the Greymoor Bellway on the right-most edge. Once you do so, drop down, turn left, and smash through the secret passageway you find here. After going through, drop down again, and continue going left.

You will then encounter a small opponent; defeat it, and at the end of the passageway, climb upward. You will find the Greymoor Memory Locket in Hollow Knight Silksong at the very right end of this area.

To be more precise, this locket is in Greymoor, directly opposite the path that leads to Bellhart.

How to use the Memory Locket in Hollow Knight Silksong

Crest expansion in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

To use the Memory Locket, follow these steps:

Open your Inventory and ensure you have a Memory Locket to use.

Go to the Crest menu and in your desired Crest, select any of the available open slots. These are empty circles with a silhouette of the Memory Locket.

Pick any of the available slots and then hold "Space" to unlock them. Once done, your Memory Locket will be spent, and you will have unlocked an extra slot where you can insert a new tool, thereby expanding your Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong.

This is how you can simply use your Memory Locket to expand the Crest and get the most out of it during your gameplay.

