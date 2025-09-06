How To Defeat Skarrgard in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Skarrgard in Hollow Knight Silksong is a mini-boss in the game that guards a passageway into Hunter’s March. This location is deep underground, and this enemy is one of the easier monsters that you have to defeat. However, defeating such a foe on the first try might be challenging for some fans. You can read about the location and different attacks of this monster below to increase your chances of clearing it in a single go without losing your lives.

This article will highlight the best way to defeat Skarrgard in Hollow Knight Silksong, alongside its location on the map.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Skarrgard in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location and attacks

Location

Location of Skarrgard in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Skarrgard is located in a passageway between The Marrow and Hunter’s March. This monster can be found on the right edge of The Marrow, directly below the Bellhart region. You will need to climb upward in The Marrow and then keep progressing on the route that goes right, then drop down a few platforms and enter the cavern on the right again.

The tunnel will showcase a slightly different terrain with lighter colored rocks on both the ceilings and floor, alongside vines growing out. Keep going right to encounter Skarrgard in the fighting arena.

It is important to note that the location of Skarrgard is not visible on the map directly, since you will need to explore the region and defeat the monster first. However, The Marrow area on the map can be progressed through quite easily if you make sure to check every corner and route before coming back up from where you started.

Skarrgard’s attacks

Slash

Skarrgard in Hollow Knight Silksong can perform a double slash attack (Image via Team Cherry)

Skarrgard usually begins the fight with a scream and then swings the weapon twice. The double slashes are quick and best avoided by stepping away in the opposite direction. The monster lifts the bone weapon before performing this move, and it can be the perfect tell for when you need to stop attacking and dodge. You can deal damage in between the attacks to chip away at its health.

Jump Slam

Jump Slam attack of Skarrgard in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Youtube/@RetroArchive)

Skarrgard leaps into the air and swings down the weapon, dealing massive damage. This is a devastating blow that can break two of your 5 masks. The enemy slightly crouches down before launching this attack, acting as the cue for the jump slam move. This is also quite easy to dodge, as you can simply move away from the monster and create as much distance as possible to avoid being hit. You can even move to the opposite side from below the monster as it leaps up in the air before the slam.

Underground

Skarrgard in Hollow Knight Silksong can go underground to close distance (Image via Youtube/@RetroArchive)

This enemy has a nifty technique to close the gap between itself and the Knight. Skarrgard burrows into the ground and then reappears directly below the protagonist. It is a fairly slow process and has visual cues that you can use to determine when the enemy is going to go underground and where it is coming out from. Simply move away or jump away from the dusty spot emerging from the ground to avoid getting hit. It generally performs the Slash attack after emerging.

Tips and tricks to defeat Skarrgard in Hollow Knight Silksong

Taking down Skarrgard is quite easy, as you only need to look out for its attack cues and then deal damage in between whenever possible. However, it is not a weak enemy by any means and is capable of sending you back to the benches with only a few moves. Here are some things that can help you beat this monster on your first try:

Observe: Keenly observe Skarrgard’s movements right before it makes a move. Since the attack patterns are limited, you can easily understand which attack it will likely dish out and take the necessary steps.

Keenly observe Skarrgard’s movements right before it makes a move. Since the attack patterns are limited, you can easily understand which attack it will likely dish out and take the necessary steps. Dusty ground smoke: Keep a lookout for the smoke rising from the ground, as the same cue will play at the point where the monster goes under and the other marks its emerging point.

Keep a lookout for the smoke rising from the ground, as the same cue will play at the point where the monster goes under and the other marks its emerging point. Take advantage of gaps: The enemy is slow and takes time to move around. Take advantage of these gaps and attack the monster as many times as possible. This will make it easier for you to quickly take Skarrgard down without dodging the entire time.

