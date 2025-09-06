What is Steel Soul mode in Hollow Knight Silksong

Steel Soul mode in Hollow Knight Silksong is the most formidable challenge in the game; a unique mode that shapes how you experience the whole adventure. It was originally unveiled under the name Silk Soul prior to release, and once finalized as Steel Soul, it delivers on its name, expecting perfection from players.
Steel Soul mode in Hollow Knight Silksong, explained
Out of the 52 achievements in the game, Steel Soul mode in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the toughest trophies u will add to your collection. To unlock this, you must complete the game once in its standard form before this mode unlocks.
The key twist in this mode is permadeath. In Steel Soul mode, one mistake can cost you everything. If Hornet dies even once, your run is over, and you’re sent back to the very start of the game. There’s no safety net like the checkpoint benches you’d rely on in a normal playthrough. Every battle, every platforming section, and every boss fight must be approached with extreme care, because you won’t get a second chance.
But permadeath isn’t the only difference here. Team Cherry has also noted that the Steel Soul mode in Hollow Knight Silksong introduces additional changes to enemies and the overall difficulty. That could mean more aggressive attack patterns, higher damage values, or larger groups of enemies appearing in places you thought you had mastered.
So, better Crests, obtaining maps, healing, adding more fast travel points, and efficient farming of Rosaries are essential steps to tackle challenges and achieve the goal.
Tips to complete Hollow Knight Silksong
The first run essentially works as a trial round, letting you learn Hornet’s abilities, enemy attack patterns, and the flow of the world. Once you’ve proven yourself by finishing the game, Steel Soul mode in Hollow Knight Silksong is waiting to push you much further. Here are a few tips to complete the game:
- Rosaries are essential, so make sure to buy maps, gear, and even unlock benches. They scatter when dropped, so consider the Magnetite Brooch in Bone Bottom to pull them in automatically.
- Healing takes a couple of seconds and drains Silk. If you get hit mid-cast, you lose both health and Silk. Try jumping into the air against grounded foes before using Bind Heal to stay safe.
- Hunting Mask Fragments are recommended, as four fragments form a complete mask and boost Hornet’s maximum health. Some are hidden in secret spots, while others are available for purchase from vendors.
- Getting maps early helps, and Shakra sells maps for each region, but they only show outlines. Pick up a Quill to fill in your own routes, and grab the Compass to track Hornet’s position.
- Benches heal you, save your progress, and let you swap out crests and tools. Some require Rosaries to activate, so keep currency handy.
- Defeating the Bell Beast gives access to fast travel. More stations open later, marked by triple-arrow signs. Some need Rosaries to activate, but they save tons of time.
- Search for shortcuts, such as breakable walls, hidden gates, or odd chamber layouts, which often conceal alternate routes.
- Side quests, called wishes, appear on bulletin boards or from NPCs. Completing them saves locals and rewards you with resources or story content.
That wraps up everything on Steel Soul mode in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.
