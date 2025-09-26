ASUS ROG Xbox Ally preorders sold out: Is this the handheld that could take the throne from Switch?

With consoles like the ROG Xbox Ally, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam Deck competing to dominate the market, handheld gaming has seen a dramatic resurgence over the last few years. The new Xbox handheld is designed to combine comfort, portability, and the raw power of a gaming PC.Preorders for the device on the Xbox Store sold out within hours of opening, signaling massive demand and interest from both casual and hardcore gamers. However, the real question is whether this new handheld has what it takes to dethrone the Nintendo Switch, which has defined an entire generation of portable gaming.Note: Certain aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.ASUS ROG Xbox Ally preorders sold out in less than 12 hoursWithin 12 hours of launch, ASUS ROG Xbox Ally preorders were completely sold out on the Xbox Store worldwide. This is highly uncommon, especially for a handheld. Despite initial skepticism about its high price, the Xbox Ally's global sellout indicates that the console has tapped into a market hungry for performance and innovation in handheld gaming.At a starting price of $599 for the base model and $999 for the higher-end Ally X, ASUS is positioning this device firmly as a premium handheld.Even retailers beyond the Xbox Store, including Best Buy and Asus Direct, have seen stocks selling out quickly. However, in the US, pre-orders are still open on Amazon. Furthermore, while the Xbox Ally X is sold out on the official Xbox Store, the ROG Xbox Ally is still available to pre-order.Can the ROG Xbox Ally dethrone the Nintendo Switch?ROG Xbox Ally vs Switch vs Steam Deck (Image via Asus, Nintendo, Steam)The Nintendo Switch has dominated the handheld market since 2017, selling over 140 million units worldwide. However, the original Switch's performance is quite dated, and the Switch 2's performance leans more towards casual gaming than a hardcore AAA experience.The performance of the Xbox handhelds can be quite a game-changer. Featuring AMD’s latest APUs (the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme and the Ryzen Z2 A), both the Ally and the Ally X are packing some serious PC-grade performance.In direct benchmarks, the Ally X typically runs modern games at higher frame rates, even at high resolutions and graphics settings. A close contender would be Valve's Steam Deck, which still impresses in terms of battery life, efficiency, and high-end performance.While Xbox offers seamless ecosystem integration, featuring Game Pass and remote play, the Switch's continued success is rooted in its exclusive games, affordability, and proven ease of use for all ages. Nintendo’s ecosystem and family multiplayer remain unparalleled.Emulation and expanded game accessNintendo continues to dominate handheld gaming through exclusives from franchises like Zelda, Mario, Animal Crossing, and more. No other console maintains this level of exclusivity. However, running on Windows 11, the Xbox Ally X is one of the most versatile handhelds for emulators.Players can unofficially set up emulation platforms, making it possible to enjoy not only classic consoles but also Nintendo Switch games through different tools. With the Ally's raw processing power, even heavy Switch titles can play smoothly, often with better performance and higher graphics settings.Also read: Where to buy ROG Xbox Ally X? All available regions and retail at launchWith official sales starting from October 16, 2025, the Xbox Ally is already off to an incredible start. Its combination of strong hardware, Game Pass support, and a premium build makes it an appealing option for gamers who want more than what the Switch or Steam Deck currently offer.While it may not dethrone the Switch in sheer popularity, the Ally could establish itself as one of the best performance handhelds in the current market.Check out other articles by Sportskeeda: Xbox Ally X vs ROG Ally X: What's the difference between the handhelds?ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2: Which handheld should you get?