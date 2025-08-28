Xbox Ally X vs ROG Ally X: What's the difference between the handhelds?

The Xbox Ally X is the first "official" handheld gaming device to be introduced this Fall. With design aesthetics from both Asus and Microsoft, the company is aiming for a streamlined gaming experience alongside top-notch hardware that puts the Steam Deck to shame. However, the Ally isn't new to high-end APU treatment: the original ROG Ally immediately took the performance crown when it was introduced in 2023, and the Ally X continues to maintain that. So, what's changing with the new Xbox-branded iteration?

Ad

Let's review all specs, details, and performance benchmarks to figure out.

The Xbox Ally X is the next iteration of the ROG Ally X, although it may not seem like one

The ROG Xbox Ally X is a high-end gaming device targeting the premium market (Image via Xbox)

The two generations of Ally X share several similarities: they both use AMD hardware exclusively, bundle similar displays, and share a similar memory buffer: 24 GB LPDDR5X. However, certain changes are being made under the hood. Let's review the specs details.

Ad

Trending

Specs comparison

The biggest update with the Xbox Ally X is the new Z2 Extreme chipset. It bundles eight Zen 5 cores and an RDNA 3.5 iGPU for about 15-30% better performance depending on the video game. This is up from the Zen 4 and RDNA 3-based Z1 Extreme chipset on last year's device. Moreover, the Z2E also packs an NPU, which earns it an "AI" moniker — the benefits in video games remain to be seen.

Ad

Both devices bundle 24 GB LPDDR5X memory. However, the newer iteration is getting a speed iteration to 8,000 MT/s. Storage-wise, you're getting the same 1 TB M.2 2280 Gen 4 drive. A 2 TB expansion was later announced for the original Ally X; however, the same hasn't been introduced for the Xbox variant yet.

Battery and I/O remain the same as well. You get an 80 Wh cell with dual USB Type-C ports that support DisplayPort out and Power Delivery. However, the higher-end chip makes the Xbox Ally X quite a bit heavier at 715g vs. 678g.

Ad

Here are the detailed differences in specs lists between the two gaming handhelds:

Spec ROG Ally X ROG Xbox Ally X CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (Zen 4, 8-core/16-thread, RDNA 3 iGPU) AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme (Zen 5, more powerful, includes NPU) RAM 24 GB LPDDR5X-7500 24 GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 1 TB (M.2 2280, upgradable; some variants offer up to 2 TB) 1 TB (M.2 2280, upgradable) Battery 80 Wh 80 Wh Display 7″ FHD (1920×1080) IPS, 120 Hz, 500 nits, VRR, Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Same as Ally X: 7″ FHD IPS, 120 Hz, 500 nits, VRR, Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC I/O Ports USB-C Thunderbolt 4 / USB4, + USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, DP1.4), microSD (UHS-II), 3.5 mm jack 1× USB4 / TB4 + 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (both DP 2.1/PD), UHS-II microSD, 3.5 mm jack Weight & Dimensions ≈678 g; ~280 × 111 × 25–37 mm ≈715 g; 290.8 × 121.5 × 50.7 mm Ergonomics & Controls Standard ROG handheld layout, no impulse triggers Xbox-inspired grips, impulse triggers, ABXY layout with XO-like styling AI / Software Features Standard Windows 11 environment (Armoury Crate enhancements) Xbox “Full-Screen Experience,” AI features (Auto SR, highlight capture)

Ad

Beyond the hardware differences, the biggest change would likely be the Xbox-inspired design language of the new Xbox Ally X. In a uniquely hybrid fashion, the Ally X is getting an impulse trigger with an Xbox-like D-pad and thumb buttons. Moreover, the thumb grips have also been redone with the same textures as Series console controllers.

This should massively improve player experience alongside exclusive software features like Full-Screen Experience and native Xbox app integration, making the Ally a low-effort alternative for those who already own a Series S/X.

Ad

Performance comparison

The ROG Ally X is being replaced with a more "official" lineup (Image via Xbox)

Performance has gone up considerably with the Z2 Extreme chipset. Per synthetic benchmarks, we are looking at 15-20% gains in single-core capabilities, which is impressive for gen-on-gen improvements. However, gains in video games are more modest.

Ad

Here are some of the benchmark details on the chips powering the two devices. They have been recorded in a head-to-head test by the YouTube channel ETA Prime.



AMD Z1 Extreme AMD Z2 Extreme Geekbench 6 single-core (25W) 2379 2766 Geekbench 6 multi-core (25W) 10434 11163 OpenCL 27807 33488 3DMark Time Spy (25W) 3017 3495 3DMark Steel Nomad 485 560 Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p Steam Deck) 42 FPS 46 FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider (1080p Low) 44 FPS 57 FPS Forza Horizon 5 (1080p Medium) 76 FPS 80 FPS

Ad

On average, we note a 14.8% performance gain with the Z2E in the Xbox Ally X. However, this is largely skewed by gains in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The new chip is likely pushing rasterization harder, which directly helps the SoTTR benchmark. Gains in Forza Horizon 5 and Cyberpunk 2077 stay slimmer as they're mostly well-optimized gains on handhelds.

While the performance improvements are on the side, the biggest selling point of the Xbox Ally X is, you guessed it, the Xbox integration. The console costs an eye-watering $899, up from the already exorbitant $800 the Ally X launched at. Asus is justifying the cost by being the only PC-based handheld maker that offers "official" Xbox-based design and software support out of the box. For most gamers, the Ally X continues to be a superb deal worth considering in mid-2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More