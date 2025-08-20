What are the prices of ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X? All versions, and which one should you buy

Asus and Microsoft’s long-rumored handheld collaboration, the ROG Xbox Ally, is finally getting some clarity on pricing. According to trusted leaker billbil-kun, the ROG Xbox Ally and its superior variant, the ROG Xbox Ally X, will be priced at $549.99 and $899.99 in the US, respectively.The pricing leak arrives just hours before the official reveal at Gamescom 2025. Microsoft is pushing deeper into the handheld gaming space, building on the popularity of the ROG Ally series while aligning it with Xbox’s ecosystem. These new handheld consoles would be launched on October 16, 2025.Both the upcoming devices are expected to run on custom Windows 11 builds optimized for Xbox Game Pass integration, giving players a seamless way to access their digital libraries and cloud-streamed titles. The premium cost of the Xbox Ally X might be due to its significant hardware upgrades like AMD Ryzen Z2 chipset, up to 24GB of RAM, and 1TB storage.Should you get ROG Xbox Ally or Ally X?The $549.99 ROG Xbox Ally is priced competitively against existing handhelds. For instance, the Steam Deck OLED starts at $549, offering Valve’s polished Linux-based SteamOS with great battery efficiency, but it has weaker specs compared to Xbox Ally X’s AMD Ryzen Z2.Meanwhile, the Lenovo Legion Go sits slightly higher at around $699, featuring detachable controllers and a massive 8.8-inch display, but its size makes portability less convenient. The MSI Claw, priced at $699, is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processors but has received mixed reviews due to battery life and early optimization issues.ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X (Image via Microsoft)At $899.99, the ROG Xbox Ally X pushes into premium territory. That’s well above any of its current rival handhelds that never crossed the $700 price mark. Xbox Ally does come with better specs like AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, 24GB RAM, and 1TB storage. Despite the advanced specs, it would all come down to the performance. Given the $900 price tag, it should rival a decent gaming laptop’s performance.So, the standard ROG Xbox Ally looks like the best option to get if you are planning to get a handheld console like the Steam Deck and Legion Go, which have a similar price. However, getting the superior Ally X would definitely provide a better experience, but it would be hard to say if it’s worth the price until we get to test this premium Xbox handheld.