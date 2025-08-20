Where to buy ROG Xbox Ally X? All available regions and retails at launch

The much-awaited ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be launched globally on October 16, 2025. Ever since its initial announcement in June, gamers worldwide have been eager to learn where and how they can obtain this powerful handheld. While several countries are included in the launch lineup, some regions may experience delayed availability.

In this article, we’ll highlight all the regions where the new handhelds will be released and the retail stores where you can purchase them.

ROG Xbox Ally X: Release regions and launch day availability

The ROG Xbox Ally X will be released globally in October (Image via Asus and Xbox)

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are set to hit store shelves on October 16, 2025, with a wide global rollout covering the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Over time, availability will expand to additional regions where the original ROG Ally series is already sold.

Reports suggest that the ROG Xbox Ally series will launch simultaneously across major markets such as Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. Interestingly, in China, only the Xbox Ally X will be available at launch, whereas the regular Xbox Ally is set for a later release early next year (2026).

Here are the regions where the new handheld will release at launch:

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Czech Republic

China (Xbox Ally X only)

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Italy

Ireland

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

Where can you likely buy the ROG Xbox Ally X?

The distribution for the Xbox Ally X is likely going to mirror ASUS’s existing channels for gaming PCs and handhelds. You can expect availability through major electronics and gaming retailers, such as Best Buy, GameStop, and Newegg, as well as select official ASUS and Xbox stores.

While specific store lists will depend on your location, keep an eye on the official Xbox and ASUS ROG websites for updates on authorized sellers and pre-order opportunities. Pricing details and links to pre-orders will be announced in the weeks prior to the handheld's release.

