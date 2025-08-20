  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Where to buy ROG Xbox Ally X? All available regions and retails at launch

Where to buy ROG Xbox Ally X? All available regions and retails at launch

By Adith Pramod
Published Aug 20, 2025 15:21 GMT
ROG Xbox Ally X release regions and retailers explored (Image via Xbox)
ROG Xbox Ally X release regions and retailers explored (Image via Xbox and Asus)

The much-awaited ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X will be launched globally on October 16, 2025. Ever since its initial announcement in June, gamers worldwide have been eager to learn where and how they can obtain this powerful handheld. While several countries are included in the launch lineup, some regions may experience delayed availability.

Ad

In this article, we’ll highlight all the regions where the new handhelds will be released and the retail stores where you can purchase them.

ROG Xbox Ally X: Release regions and launch day availability

The ROG Xbox Ally X will be released globally in October (Image via Asus and Xbox)
The ROG Xbox Ally X will be released globally in October (Image via Asus and Xbox)

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are set to hit store shelves on October 16, 2025, with a wide global rollout covering the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Over time, availability will expand to additional regions where the original ROG Ally series is already sold.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reports suggest that the ROG Xbox Ally series will launch simultaneously across major markets such as Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. Interestingly, in China, only the Xbox Ally X will be available at launch, whereas the regular Xbox Ally is set for a later release early next year (2026).

Here are the regions where the new handheld will release at launch:

  • Australia
  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • Czech Republic
  • China (Xbox Ally X only)
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Hong Kong
  • Italy
  • Ireland
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • The Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Vietnam
Ad

Where can you likely buy the ROG Xbox Ally X?

The distribution for the Xbox Ally X is likely going to mirror ASUS’s existing channels for gaming PCs and handhelds. You can expect availability through major electronics and gaming retailers, such as Best Buy, GameStop, and Newegg, as well as select official ASUS and Xbox stores.

While specific store lists will depend on your location, keep an eye on the official Xbox and ASUS ROG websites for updates on authorized sellers and pre-order opportunities. Pricing details and links to pre-orders will be announced in the weeks prior to the handheld's release.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications