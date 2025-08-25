ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2: Which handheld should you get?

The much-awaited ROG Xbox Ally X is expected to be released worldwide on October 16, 2025. Based on the released specs, we see that it's a beast of a handheld, featuring extremely powerful specs. That said, it'd be interesting to see how it stacks up against a console like the Nintendo Switch 2, which by itself is an excellent handheld device.

Those in the market for a gaming handheld could be confused between the two. Both handhelds cater to slightly different crowds and are priced differently. This article will assess the specs, features, performance differences, and more of the ROG Xbox Ally X and the Nintendo Switch 2 to reveal which one is the better handheld gaming device.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

ROG Xbox Ally X vs Nintendo Switch 2: What are the differences?

Both the ROG Xbox Ally X and the ROG Ally X are top contenders in the handheld gaming category (Image via Asus, Nintendo)

Looking at the specs, the new ROG Xbox Ally X is a powerhouse when it comes to hardware, whereas the Nintendo Switch 2 is more of a casual high-end gaming handheld device.

The prices for the new Xbox handheld are currently unconfirmed, but rumors suggest that it is expected to release at around $899. The Switch 2, on the other hand, has a base price of $449.99.

Here are the detailed specs of the two handheld devices:

Features Nintendo Switch 2 ROG Xbox Ally X Display 7.9-inch, LCD FHD, 120Hz 7-inch, FHD, 120Hz Processor Custom processor made by NVIDIA (Nvidia Tegra T239) CPU: AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme (Zen 5) GPU: AMD RDNA 3.5 RAM 12 GB LPDDR5X 24 GB LPDDR5X Storage 256 GB (UFS) 1 TB M.2 SSD Battery 5220mAh 80 Whr Weight 0.88 lbs/ 401g 1.18 lbs/ 534g (With Joy-Con 2 controllers attached) 715 g (1.58 lbs)

Performance

When it comes to performance, the ROG Xbox Ally X features an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme (Zen 5) CPU and an RDNA 3.5 GPU, giving it enough power to handle almost all AAA titles at great graphics settings. While exact performance metrics are yet to be revealed, it is expected to be one of the most powerful handheld devices in the market.

The Nintendo Switch 2, on the other hand, features a custom-made Nvidia processor (Nvidia Tegra T239), which offers decent 1080p performance on select titles. However, not all games run at high FPS at this resolution, so you'll have to make some changes in the settings. Demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 provide around 40 FPS at an upscaled 1080p resolution, so DLSS and frame generation will come in handy during such playthroughs.

The Xbox Ally X also features 24GB LPDDR5X RAM compared to the Switch 2's 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. The higher RAM significantly improves performance, leading to faster loading times and fewer stutters. Another massive difference is the storage, with the Switch 2 featuring just 256 GB internal storage compared to 1 TB SSD on the Xbox Ally X.

Thus, in this case, the Xbox handheld is clearly the winner, considering how much more raw performance it draws from its processors. Its high-end specs would help it perform better on most AAA titles, showing greater framerates and also handling higher resolutions comfortably.

Display

Both the ROG Xbox Ally X and the Nintendo Switch 2 have roughly similar display specs, featuring FHD resolutions with a max refresh rate of 120Hz. The Ally X has a smaller display at 7 inches, whereas the latter features a 7.9-inch display.

The Xbox handheld also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps reduce screen tearing and stuttering. The Switch 2 features VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and supports Nvidia G-Sync, which also helps prevent screen stuttering.

Build and design

The Xbox handheld is bulkier compared to the Switch 2 (Image via Asus, Nintendo)

Despite having slightly different display sizes, the ROG Xbox Ally X is bigger than the Nintendo Switch 2 thanks to its bulky build. The Xbox's large controller is quite beefy, making it comfortable to hold, but difficult to carry around. It isn't very sleek either, so carrying it around may not always be the most comfortable.

The Nintendo Switch 2, on the other hand, features a slimmer design that's easy to carry. Moreover, with removable Joy-Cons, it's much more portable and can easily be carried when traveling.

The Xbox handheld boasts Hall Effect analog sticks and HD haptics, which are good add-ons. The Switch 2, however, does not feature Hall Effect sticks or triggers. Nevertheless, it comes with HD rumble, which adds realistic vibration to movements and actions in-game.

Thus, when it comes to build and design, it's more of a personal choice. Xbox has gone all-out in terms of comfort, featuring large, comfortable hand grips. However, it sacrifices quite a bit on portability. The Nintendo Switch 2 is significantly lighter and more portable, making it a great travel companion.

Battery

The exact runtime of the new ROG Xbox Ally X is yet to be disclosed, but its bulky 80 Wh battery should last quite a long time, especially considering its efficient processor. The older Ally X lasted upwards of three hours of gaming, so we can expect the latest Xbox console to last somewhere around this ballpark.

The Nintendo Switch 2 brings a 5220mAh battery, which lasts upwards of 6.5 hours. However, this depends on the game, resolution, and graphics settings you've enabled.

Final Verdict

We've concluded that the ROG Xbox Ally X is the better handheld gaming device. It not only handles games significantly better thanks to a more powerful processor, but also prioritizes comfort and may potentially offer longer battery life.

While the popular Nintendo Switch 2 is still an excellent device, it does not match the power of the Xbox handheld. Nevertheless, it remains much more travel-friendly due to its slim build and removable Joy-Cons. It also features more play modes and can even support local multiplayer by sharing the Joy-Cons, which is something the Ally X cannot do.

In essence, the Switch 2 caters more to casual and on-the-go gaming, while the ROG Xbox Ally X delivers a more serious, high-powered handheld experience aimed at 1080p performance.

