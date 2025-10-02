Asmongold says Ice Poseidon and Adin Ross "deserve a lot more respect" in response to Twitch CEO's 'Mount Rushmore of streamers'

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has stated that Paul &quot;Ice Poseidon&quot; and Adin Ross &quot;deserve a lot more respect&quot; in response to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's &quot;Mount Rushmore of streamers.&quot; Asmongold hosted a comeback livestream on October 1, 2025, following a hiatus during which he announced the death of his father.While reacting to recent happenings in the streamer and content creation communities, the Texan came across a video in which Dan Clancy listed his &quot;Mount Rushmore of streamers&quot; during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon.The 61-year-old mentioned the names of the following internet personalities:Kai CenatTyler &quot;Ninja&quot;Imane &quot;Pokimane&quot;Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot;Ben &quot;CohhCarnage&quot;In response to the Twitch CEO's opinions, Asmongold said:&quot;You know who's two guys that I think really deserve a lot more respect? Number one is Ice Poseidon, and number two is Adin Ross. I think Adin walked, so a lot of these guys can run. And I think Ice got banned, so a lot of these guys could get banned. I do!&quot;The co-founder of OTK (One True King) then explained why he believed Adin Ross and Ice Poseidon &quot;really deserve a lot more respect&quot;:&quot;I think both of those guys really put in... like, Adin was the first guy who really brought in a Gen Z audience of people onto Twitch and created the W Community. I think Adin was the progenitor of the W Community. That being said, also, Ice was the innovator of IRL. Ice was the reason why IRL was made. &quot;He was the one that changed streaming from a hobby to a career&quot; - Asmongold explains how Reckful influenced him After claiming that Ice Poseidon and Adin Ross &quot;deserve a lot more respect,&quot; Asmongold said that late Twitch streamer Byron &quot;Reckful&quot; was the &quot;reason&quot; why livestreaming has become a career choice.Explaining how Reckful influenced him, Asmongold said:&quot;Reckful, too, right? Reckful was the reason why streaming is even a career. Reckful was the one who, by the way, the reason why you guys are looking at me on this camera is because of Reckful. In 2017 or something like that, I don't remember exactly when, I asked Reckful for his recommendation because I thought his camera was the best camera that I had seen. And he told me to buy the camera that I am still using right now to this day. Yeah, he pioneered donations. He was the one that changed streaming from a hobby to a career for a lot of people.&quot;In other streamer news, IShowSpeed went viral on September 30, 2025, after he gifted a Rolex, reportedly worth $50,000, to the driver who drove him across America during his recent livestream tour.