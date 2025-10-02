  • home icon
Asmongold says Ice Poseidon and Adin Ross "deserve a lot more respect" in response to Twitch CEO's 'Mount Rushmore of streamers'

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 02, 2025 04:17 GMT
Twitch and Kick streamer Zack "Asmongold" has stated that Paul "Ice Poseidon" and Adin Ross "deserve a lot more respect" in response to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's "Mount Rushmore of streamers." Asmongold hosted a comeback livestream on October 1, 2025, following a hiatus during which he announced the death of his father.

While reacting to recent happenings in the streamer and content creation communities, the Texan came across a video in which Dan Clancy listed his "Mount Rushmore of streamers" during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon.

The 61-year-old mentioned the names of the following internet personalities:

  • Kai Cenat
  • Tyler "Ninja"
  • Imane "Pokimane"
  • Darren "IShowSpeed"
  • Ben "CohhCarnage"
In response to the Twitch CEO's opinions, Asmongold said:

"You know who's two guys that I think really deserve a lot more respect? Number one is Ice Poseidon, and number two is Adin Ross. I think Adin walked, so a lot of these guys can run. And I think Ice got banned, so a lot of these guys could get banned. I do!"
The co-founder of OTK (One True King) then explained why he believed Adin Ross and Ice Poseidon "really deserve a lot more respect":

"I think both of those guys really put in... like, Adin was the first guy who really brought in a Gen Z audience of people onto Twitch and created the W Community. I think Adin was the progenitor of the W Community. That being said, also, Ice was the innovator of IRL. Ice was the reason why IRL was made.
"He was the one that changed streaming from a hobby to a career" - Asmongold explains how Reckful influenced him

After claiming that Ice Poseidon and Adin Ross "deserve a lot more respect," Asmongold said that late Twitch streamer Byron "Reckful" was the "reason" why livestreaming has become a career choice.

Explaining how Reckful influenced him, Asmongold said:

"Reckful, too, right? Reckful was the reason why streaming is even a career. Reckful was the one who, by the way, the reason why you guys are looking at me on this camera is because of Reckful. In 2017 or something like that, I don't remember exactly when, I asked Reckful for his recommendation because I thought his camera was the best camera that I had seen. And he told me to buy the camera that I am still using right now to this day. Yeah, he pioneered donations. He was the one that changed streaming from a hobby to a career for a lot of people."
In other streamer news, IShowSpeed went viral on September 30, 2025, after he gifted a Rolex, reportedly worth $50,000, to the driver who drove him across America during his recent livestream tour.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
