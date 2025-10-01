IShowSpeed goes viral after gifting Rolex reportedly worth $50k to driver who drove him across America 

Darren IShowSpeed's "Speed Does America" streaming marathon reached its finale on September 30, 2025, following a 35-day cross-country escapade of non-stop broadcasts. The journey was facilitated by a state-of-the-art tour bus, which was helmed by Mike, the driver. Just as the final stream reached it's end, Speed shared a token of appreciaition with Mike for his work on the event.

Nearly ten hours into his final stream, Speed told his chat box that he'd be surprising the tour bus driver:

"Chat, Imma give him this Rolex... to the bus driver, let's surprise him... He's the one who drove us across all of America."

[Timestamp - 9:53:55]

Speed then gave the Rolex to Mike, saying:

"You drove across all of America for 35 days, man, this whole tour... so I wanted to give you something. I wanted to give you a Rolex, man."

Mike reacted, seemingly in disbelief, saying:

"I can't take this... Dude, I appreciate that, man. You guys are awesome! ('W Mike... You part of the team as well,' said IShowSpeed).

Later, the two touched on the "Speed Does America" experience:

"It was grueling at times ('Yo, he had to deal with my fans... followin' the bus, blocking us off, you dealt with it, man. I know it's a lot,' said Speed) Nobody in the industry has ever done something like this, but I'm glad it was me."

Looking at the first time IShowSpeed introduced his tour bus driver, Mike

[Timestamp - 8:57:35]

On day one of "Speed Does America," after the tour bus reveal, IShowSpeed introduced his viewers to Mike:

"Chat this is our driver for the 35 days, you ready for this long road ahead of us? What's your name? ('Mike')."

Mike then introduced himself, mentioning that he has years of experience driving celebrities around:

"My name's Mike, I've been doing this for probably 20 years. I've hauled some of the biggest names in entertainment. Nobody as big as Speed though ('Let's crush this sh*t,' said Speed) .

In other news, fans believed IShowSpeed nearly escaped a 1,000-foot jump accident in Las Vegas because live stream footage appeared to show his bungee harness disconnected, a break which was later attributed to a video glitch.

