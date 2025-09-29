Why are fans believing IShowSpeed nearly escaped a 1,000-foot jump accident in Las Vegas? Viral situation explained

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is inching towards the finale of his viral 24/7 streaming event titled "Speed Does America." Day 30 of the event was streamed from Las Vegas and the streamer went around, exploring what the city had to offer. 11 hours into the broadcast, the streamer went bungee jumping from the Strat Tower, which is a 1,150 foot tall building.

Later on, this moment sparked discussion online, mainly because the stream footage of Speed's jump seemingly indicated that the clip connecting the bungee chord to the streamer's harness was broken, leaving a dangerous gap that could've caused harm.

Users on X reacted to the incident and some, like @333blacksea seemed releived that Speed made it out alright:

"Good to hear he's safe. Broken harness is wild."

[Timestamp - 11:14:00]

That being said, upon close review of the stream's Video On Demand (VOD), the break in the clip resulted from a two-second-long video glitch. User u/TheMrNashville on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit shared screenshots, proving that the malfunction was due to a technical error:

"It's just a glitch from when his stream F'd for a second. In this image a second before it F'd you can see it's perfectly connected. And when his stream Fs and appears disonnected you can tell it's just glitched out."

A stream F'ing, in this context, refers to when a broadcast faces connection issues, typically due to a lower bitrate.

Others on X mentioned the the stream lagged as well:

"It was fine... Stream just lagged and frames were lost." said @suayrez on X

"The video glitched the moment it appears the clip broke. Right before, it looks intact. It's a video glitch," said @LASHYBILLS on X.

Will IShowSpeed be meeting Kai Cenat in Mafiathon 3?

[Timestamp - 3:56:00]

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is currently two days away from closing out his biggest subathon yet, Mafiathon 3. As of this writing, IShowSpeed on day 33 of his 35 day tour and is currently in Los Angeles, California, coincidentally where Cenat's Mafiathon 3 mansion is located.

On day four of Speed Does America, IShowSpeed met MrBeast in North Carolina, and responded positively when the latter asked if the two streams would cross over:

"Are you I don't know. Maybe it's a secret. Are you linking up with Kai... the two major streams? You know, crossing worlds. ('Right now it's a yes. I don't know what's going, like, you never know. Like I don't know what's going to happen between now and then. Because you understand I'm in a bus,' said IShowSpeed.)"

In terms of timing, Speed said that the collaboration is timed "perfectly":

"It's already time perfect."

Considering Speed's statements, it's likely that the two streams crossover as a finale for both broadcasts.

In other news, IShowSpeed fans reacted by saying the streamer "committed a felony in front of 500 cameras" after Speed’s stream sniper allegedly carried out a hit-and-run live on stream.

