"That makes me sad": HasanAbi offers condolences to Asmongold after recent passing of latter's father

Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has reacted to the news of fellow political streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; losing his father to pancreatic cancer during his recent Twitch broadcast. Asmongold had announced that he had been taking a hiatus from streaming to focus on his father's health on September 8, 2025.Now, after learning about Asmongold's loss through a post made by the streamer on X, HasanAbi shared his sympathies and expressed how he feels about the situation. Since Asmongold's father was a regular watcher of HasanAbi's Twitch broadcasts, the Turkish-American streamer mourned his death as that of a fellow &quot;community member.&quot; HasanAbi stated:&quot;A community member of ours, as a matter of fact, passed away a couple days ago. Asmongold's dad, Asmondad, unfortunately succumbed to a battle with pancreatic cancer... His dad was a pretty chill dude, I never actually personally met him but I know he was like, in here, quite a bit, as a matter of fact.&quot;After being told by a viewer to check the last message sent in by Asmongold's father in his livestream's chat in the past, HasanAbi realized that he had sent in a message wishing the left-leaning political commentator a happy birthday and informing him to fix his livestream's sound:&quot;What did he say? 'Happy birthday, Hasan.' Aww! Oh my god, he was a sound Andy as well. Yeah, that's sad. That makes me sad.&quot;&quot;Beyond politics&quot;: HasanAbi remarks on the recent passing of Asmongold's father during a Twitch broadcastDespite Asmongold and HasanAbi often locking horns online over their contrasting political views, the former's father was seemingly an avid watcher and a fan of HasanAbi. In January 2025, HasanAbi had talked about how Asmongold's father disagreed with his son on many political issues, and would often express support on the Turkish-American's live broadcasts.Asmongold's father's health had been steadily declining over the past few months. In April and June 2025, Asmongold had mentioned how his father's worsening health had kept him from broadcasting on Twitch, with the streamer taking time away to take care of his father instead. During his livestream on June 24, 2025, Asmongold revealed that his father had been diagnosed with pneumonia.Now, on September 8, 2025, Asmongold revealed that his father had gone to the hospital to be treated for the aforementioned pneumonia, and had undergone a test which initially diagnosed him with acute liver failure. However, this turned out to be pancreatic cancer.Talking about how Asmongold's father would often pull his son back to &quot;normalcy&quot; over political matters and opinions, HasanAbi stated that the current situation was &quot;beyond politics&quot; and expressed concern for Asmongold's well-being:&quot;He would regularly try to pull Asmongold back to... a sense of normalcy when he felt like he was going a little crazy, but obviously, this is like, beyond politics, regardless. You know, I hope Asmongold's doing alright. Shouts out to Asmondad, you will be missed.&quot;