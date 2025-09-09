"My dad's health is really bad": Asmongold announces hiatus from livestreaming to focus on his father's cancer treatment

Twitch streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; has announced that he will be taking time off from streaming to be there for his father, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer. The political commentator has been absent from Twitch throughout the last week, as he has been occupied with getting his father the right treatment.Writing in a post uploaded to X on September 8, 2025, Asmongold explained his situation as well as the event that led up to it. In the first line of the post, Asmongold summarized the reason behind his decision:&quot;TL;DR-my dad's health is really bad and I have to take time off to deal with it.&quot;&quot;Things are not looking great&quot;: Asmongold discusses the severity of his father's health conditionAsmongold said in his X post that his father had visited the hospital for treatment for pneumonia, but upon leaving, had gotten a test done that indicated that his father was suffering from acute liver failure.Later, this turned out to be pancreatic cancer. He was eventually recommended chemotherapy, and had difficulty keeping up with the treatment due to its adverse effects:&quot;As a lot of you guys know, my dad's been going through a lot of medical turmoil in the last few months. Originally, he went to the hospital for pneumonia then upon leaving had a test that showed acute liver failure that turned out to be pancreatic cancer. Not a good day. After the diagnosis, we took him to an oncologist who recommended chemotherapy which we did. The first week was fine but the day of the second treatment, by the end of it he was so fucked up and had so much difficulty breathing that he didn't sleep more than an hour at a time. It was so severe I ended up sleeping on the floor next to his bed that night in case something went even more wrong.&quot;Furthermore, Asmongold explained that his father was taken to the clinic the following day, where they found his blood pressure to be dangerously low, causing Asmongold to take him to the hospital instead.As per Asmongold, his father has spent five days at the hospital. Talking about his father's current state and the &quot;obligation&quot; he holds towards him, Asmongold wrote:&quot;That was about 5 days ago, and that's basically where we're still at now. There have been marginal improvements but in a general sense, things are not looking great, although I remain hopeful regardless. Because of the severity, this will require my full attention until it is resolved one way or another, which means streams will be on hiatus until that time comes. Rest assured, there's nothing I'd rather do more than go live and continue on like I always do but my obligation to my father must take priority.&quot;Talking about when he would be returning to livestreaming, Asmongold continued:&quot;I don't have a timeframe or an expectation because of how uncertain things are right now, but I'll update you all when I know more myself. I know a lot of you guys have already reached out and just know that both I and my dad appreciate the kind words, thank you.&quot;In other news, Kai Cenat is currently hosting Mafiathon 3, a subathon that will run through the rest of September 2025, featuring celebrities from various industries.