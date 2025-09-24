  • home icon
  Kick streamer Cuffem finally gets chance to join Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 after reportedly gifting Twitch subs almost worth $20,000

Kick streamer Cuffem finally gets chance to join Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 after reportedly gifting Twitch subs almost worth $20,000

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 24, 2025 06:47 GMT
Kick streamer Cuffem finally gets invited to Kai Cenat
Cuffem finally gets invited to Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 (Image via @cuffemm and @kaicenat/Instagram)

Kick streamer and Adin Ross' friend Cameron "Cuffem" has finally gotten the chance to join Kai Cenat's ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon. On September 23, 2025, Kai Cenat hosted a "Sub Wheel" segment during his subathon, in which he spun a virtual wheel with the names of streamers who would be invited to Mafiathon 3.

Cuffem was watching the New Yorker's Twitch stream, and when his name was chosen during the "Sub Wheel" segment, he appeared to start packing his belongings and exclaimed in delight.

He said:

"Let's go! Let's go! I'm ready! I'm ready, n***a! Let's go! I'm ready n***a! Oh, my god, gang! I'm ready! Let's go, Kai! Let's go, Kai! Who need my information? My bag's packed, gang! I'm ready! This is all I need. It's all I need, gang! I'm ready, come on! Let's go on that field trip! Let's get in! Come on! Listen, hey, new rules! New rules, gang, new rules - if you don't wake up for the segment, this is what you're going to get (The streamer appears to hit the chair with a belt). Let's go!"
Cuffem's potential collaboration with Kai Cenat has garnered a lot of attention on X, with user @FearedBuck reporting that the Kick streamer gifted the AMP (Any Means Possible) member nearly $20,000 in Twitch subscribers, which helped him secure a spot at the subathon:

"Kai Cenat was speechless when Cuffem finally won a spot to attend Mafiathon 3 after spending almost $20k in subs 😭"
Kai Cenat recently explained why he "hates" Cuffem

On September 22, 2025, a 30-second video from Kai Cenat's collaboration with Emily "ExtraEmily" surfaced on X, in which he explained why he "hates" Cuffem. In response to his live audience's request to collaborate with the Kick streamer, Cenat said:

"'We want Cuffem.' All right. Listen, here's the thing, here's what I'll say - this happens every night and, no, chat, I ain't going to lie, I really have, I hate Cuffem. Like, I don't think y'all understand, I'm so happy he didn't make it here! I am so happy! Y'all don't understand 'cuz he just troll and troll, and troll, and just be on d**k!"
In other news, Tylil, a Twitch streamer and Kai Cenat's friend, has stated that Mariah Carey was the "worst" celebrity guest to appear on Mafiathon 3, adding that she did not do "enough" during her appearance.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
