Kick streamer Cuffem finally gets chance to join Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 after reportedly gifting Twitch subs almost worth $20,000

Kick streamer and Adin Ross' friend Cameron &quot;Cuffem&quot; has finally gotten the chance to join Kai Cenat's ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon. On September 23, 2025, Kai Cenat hosted a &quot;Sub Wheel&quot; segment during his subathon, in which he spun a virtual wheel with the names of streamers who would be invited to Mafiathon 3.Cuffem was watching the New Yorker's Twitch stream, and when his name was chosen during the &quot;Sub Wheel&quot; segment, he appeared to start packing his belongings and exclaimed in delight. He said:&quot;Let's go! Let's go! I'm ready! I'm ready, n***a! Let's go! I'm ready n***a! Oh, my god, gang! I'm ready! Let's go, Kai! Let's go, Kai! Who need my information? My bag's packed, gang! I'm ready! This is all I need. It's all I need, gang! I'm ready, come on! Let's go on that field trip! Let's get in! Come on! Listen, hey, new rules! New rules, gang, new rules - if you don't wake up for the segment, this is what you're going to get (The streamer appears to hit the chair with a belt). Let's go!&quot;Cuffem's potential collaboration with Kai Cenat has garnered a lot of attention on X, with user @FearedBuck reporting that the Kick streamer gifted the AMP (Any Means Possible) member nearly $20,000 in Twitch subscribers, which helped him secure a spot at the subathon:&quot;Kai Cenat was speechless when Cuffem finally won a spot to attend Mafiathon 3 after spending almost $20k in subs 😭&quot;Kai Cenat recently explained why he &quot;hates&quot; CuffemOn September 22, 2025, a 30-second video from Kai Cenat's collaboration with Emily &quot;ExtraEmily&quot; surfaced on X, in which he explained why he &quot;hates&quot; Cuffem. In response to his live audience's request to collaborate with the Kick streamer, Cenat said:&quot;'We want Cuffem.' All right. Listen, here's the thing, here's what I'll say - this happens every night and, no, chat, I ain't going to lie, I really have, I hate Cuffem. Like, I don't think y'all understand, I'm so happy he didn't make it here! I am so happy! Y'all don't understand 'cuz he just troll and troll, and troll, and just be on d**k!&quot;In other news, Tylil, a Twitch streamer and Kai Cenat's friend, has stated that Mariah Carey was the &quot;worst&quot; celebrity guest to appear on Mafiathon 3, adding that she did not do &quot;enough&quot; during her appearance.