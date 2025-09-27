Adin Ross' Brand Risk 10: Date, time, livestream link, participants, and more

Kick streamer Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions has officially announced the schedule and full roster for Brand Risk 10. On September 27, 2025, the influencer boxing event took to X to announce that Brand Risk 10 will premiere on Friday, October 3, 2025, on Adin Ross' official Kick channel. The live event is taking place in Nashville, Tennessee.Brand Risk 10 will begin at 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST / 5 PM PST. Readers in other time zones will be able to watch the livestream on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 1 AM BST, 12 AM GMT, 5:30 AM IST, 10 AM ACT, and 9 AM JST.The 10th edition of Adin Ross' boxing event will feature 20 fighters, with Oblivion and Julian Newman's fight as the main event. The full roster for Brand Risk 10 is as follows:Oblivion vs Julian Newman (Main event)Chibu vs SantanaSupah Hot Fire vs Chain SnatcherOJ Rose vs USA SaiyanGabe Silva vs Isaac TaylorPully Arif vs Ashley JudoPrince vs Sean OdigieProday DJ vs General ZachKristina Santa vs FederikitaFloridaboy MMA vs Jay SurginFurthermore, according to the event's official poster, Twitch and Kick star Felix &quot;xQc&quot; is expected to make an appearance.&quot;I've been training to win&quot; - Oblivion speaks up ahead of his fight with Julian Newman at Adin Ross' Brand Risk Boxing 10Oblivion has addressed the online community ahead of his fight with Julian Newman on October 3, 2025. While expressing his desire to maintain his win streak, the Kick streamer stated that he had &quot;been training to win.&quot;He added:&quot;What's going to happen on October 3rd, I'm going to be 4-0. But I've been training. I've been training to win. You know? Of course. That's pretty much it. All I've got to say is good luck. October 3rd. I've been training crazy. I hope he has been training. I hope he puts up a good fight. But, you know, I'mma do what I have to do in the ring. And to whatever they're saying, all the s**t that they're talking, that's cool.&quot;In other news, Adin Ross recently got embroiled in a feud with H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein.