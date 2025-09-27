  • home icon
  Adin Ross' Brand Risk 10: Date, time, livestream link, participants, and more

Adin Ross' Brand Risk 10: Date, time, livestream link, participants, and more

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 27, 2025 06:40 GMT
Adin Ross
Important details for Adin Ross' Brand Risk 10 explored (Image via x.com/BrandRiskPromo)

Kick streamer Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions has officially announced the schedule and full roster for Brand Risk 10. On September 27, 2025, the influencer boxing event took to X to announce that Brand Risk 10 will premiere on Friday, October 3, 2025, on Adin Ross' official Kick channel. The live event is taking place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brand Risk 10 will begin at 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST / 5 PM PST. Readers in other time zones will be able to watch the livestream on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 1 AM BST, 12 AM GMT, 5:30 AM IST, 10 AM ACT, and 9 AM JST.

The 10th edition of Adin Ross' boxing event will feature 20 fighters, with Oblivion and Julian Newman's fight as the main event.

The full roster for Brand Risk 10 is as follows:

  • Oblivion vs Julian Newman (Main event)
  • Chibu vs Santana
  • Supah Hot Fire vs Chain Snatcher
  • OJ Rose vs USA Saiyan
  • Gabe Silva vs Isaac Taylor
  • Pully Arif vs Ashley Judo
  • Prince vs Sean Odigie
  • Proday DJ vs General Zach
  • Kristina Santa vs Federikita
  • Floridaboy MMA vs Jay Surgin
Furthermore, according to the event's official poster, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" is expected to make an appearance.

"I've been training to win" - Oblivion speaks up ahead of his fight with Julian Newman at Adin Ross' Brand Risk Boxing 10

Oblivion has addressed the online community ahead of his fight with Julian Newman on October 3, 2025. While expressing his desire to maintain his win streak, the Kick streamer stated that he had "been training to win."

He added:

"What's going to happen on October 3rd, I'm going to be 4-0. But I've been training. I've been training to win. You know? Of course. That's pretty much it. All I've got to say is good luck. October 3rd. I've been training crazy. I hope he has been training. I hope he puts up a good fight. But, you know, I'mma do what I have to do in the ring. And to whatever they're saying, all the s**t that they're talking, that's cool."
In other news, Adin Ross recently got embroiled in a feud with H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.


