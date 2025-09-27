Adin Ross and Ethan Klein's feud explained

Prominent internet personalities Adin Ross and Ethan Klein have become embroiled in a feud. It all started on September 25, 2025, when Ethan Klein released a 17-minute-57-second video on YouTube, in which he commented on Kick streamer Cuffem showing an apparent N*zi flag while interacting with an individual from Israel on a video-chatting platform.At the one-minute-18-second mark of the YouTube video, titled &quot;Twitch Caught Recruiting N*zis In Leaked Email,&quot; the H3 Podcast host referred to Adin Ross as a &quot;dumba**, freak, psychopathic loser.&quot; While calling the content creator out for his association with Nico &quot;Sneako&quot; and Nicholas &quot;Nick Fuentes,&quot; the 40-year-old stated:&quot;Yeah, Adin Ross is a f**king dumba**, freak, psychopathic loser. Holy s**t, dude! I mean, Adin Ross is friends with Sneako and Nick Feuentes. He sits down with Nick Fuentes! Adin Ross! Okay, it's not about Adin Ross; it's about our good friend, Cuffem.&quot;Timestamp - 01:22&quot;You and your wife, watch your f**king mouth&quot; - Adin Ross slams Ethan Klein for his commentsDuring a Just Chatting livestream on September 26, 2025, Adin Ross reacted to Ethan Klein's comments about him and Kick streamer Cuffem, and called the podcaster a &quot;disgusting sellout.&quot; Expressing his belief that Klein lost weight through alleged Ozempic usage, the 24-year-old remarked:&quot;The f**k?! You're a 45-year-old disgusting sellout. You know why you're a sellout, too. You and your wife, watch your f**king mouth, pu**y! You did Ozempic so bad. Bro, you're doing Ozempic at 50 years old, bro. Like, put it down, bro. I'm just being real, bro. You're not going to come at me. You're not going to disrespect Cuffem, bro. I'm going to tell you that right now because you're going listen up here, little boy. Yeah, I'm calling you a little boy.&quot;Ross then claimed that &quot;all of his family loves&quot; Cuffem, adding that Klein should &quot;get a grip&quot;:&quot;My mom is a very, very loving mother, and she's Jewish, and I've done mitzvah. Well, I didn't have one. Mitzvahs, I've been doing my whole life. My mom loves Cuffem. Matter of fact, all of my family loves Cuffem because how much of a real person he is. So, all right, Ethan, I know you're bias here because your wife was in IDF. Right? But it's like goddamn, bro! Get a f**king grip, will ya? Right, chat?&quot;In response to Ethan Klein's call-out for associating with Sneako, Adin Ross said:&quot;Yeah, and Sneako is a way better person than you. Guys, mind you, we say this all the time, y'all actually notice it now, too. But people who don't like people that speak their minds, the people that have realness to them and authenticity, they're just like, 'Bigot! You're a N*zi! You're a racist!' Like, shut up, bro! F**k!&quot;&quot;He's a degenerate f**king loser&quot; - Ethan Klein doubles down on his comments about Adin RossOn the 194th episode of the H3 Show, Ethan Klein responded to Adin Ross calling him a &quot;disgusting sellout.&quot; While doubling down on his comments about the Kick streamer, Klein said:&quot;Check, check, check, s**k my d**k, b**ch! Well, what am I supposed to say? He's a degenerate f**king loser. He hangs out with Sneako, Nick Fuentes, and apparently, guys that like to spend time on Omegle doing N*zi salutes and waving N*zi flags. And then he wants to talk about how he's like a proud Jew? Like, bro, we please, bro, we do not want you. Why am I a sellout, you dumb b**ch? Talking about selling out. How do you make your money, again? Yeah, don't answer that. We all know. Scumbag.&quot;Timestamp - 00:45:48Furthermore, Ethan Klein claimed that Adin Ross has &quot;zero principles&quot; and that he &quot;rubs shoulders with the worst people alive&quot;:&quot;Adin thinks he's f**king cool and important because he makes a s**t load of money, getting his young audience addicted to gambling. How many people f**king in your audience literally, like, how many, bro? You know? And you're not important or interesting. You rub shoulders with the worst people alive. You have zero principles. You don't stand on anything. You laugh and smile and giggle at people being outwardly and overtly anti-Semitic to your face. They spit in your face. They laugh at you, token Jew. They laugh.&quot; Adin Ross has yet to respond to Ethan Klein's most recent statements.