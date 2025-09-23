Has Adin Ross left Kick? Streamer goes live on Twitch for the first time since his unban

Adin Ross has not officially left Kick, and he hosted a short livestream on Twitch after experiencing technical difficulties on the Stake-backed livestreaming platform. On September 22, 2025, the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality went live on his Twitch channel for the first time since being unbanned from the platform.For those unaware, Adin Ross was unbanned from Twitch on March 29, 2025, two years after being permanently suspended for &quot;unmoderated control of chat.&quot;While addressing the community, Adin Ross stated that he decided to livestream on Twitch &quot;just out of anger&quot; due to technical difficulties he encountered while broadcasting on Kick. Furthermore, the 24-year-old stated that he would host an &quot;actual comeback stream&quot; on Twitch, but he has not switched to the Amazon-owned platform full-time as of yet.Adin Ross said:&quot;I'm not running any ads, and even if I ever were to come back to Twitch full, no ads. I'm not running ads. Okay? Guys, look, I want to be real, like, this could be a very, very short stream. Okay? I'm just letting you know right now, like, I will be, for sure, doing Twitch at some point, and I want to let you guys know. I'm going to have an actual comeback stream because I need to. This is just me out of anger because I couldn't stream on Kick because Kick broke. Okay?&quot;Adin Ross expresses his frustration with Kick after facing technical difficulties during his first livestream on Twitch in over two yearsDuring his first Twitch stream in over two years, Adin Ross expressed his frustration with Kick after facing technical difficulties, describing the situation as &quot;nonsense&quot; and &quot;bulls**t.&quot; Claiming that he intended to host &quot;something insane&quot; for his comeback livestream on Twitch, Ross said: &quot;I wanted to have, like, something insane for my first Twitch stream back. This is why, like, I'm not going to let my bad energy take over because I'm really f**king angry. Okay? If you came from the Kick side, you understand what just happened. It's some nonsense. It's some bulls**t. Okay? I'm glad everyone got to witness that because that was crazy as f**k. So, I'm just letting you guys know right now, I'm not going to give everything my attention. But you guys will have some f**ked up bulls**t.&quot;Adin Ross then voiced his belief that &quot;nothing was going to happen&quot; with his relationship with Stake and Kick after signing a contract with gambling platform Rainbet. He added:&quot;I was under the impression, chat, that nothing was going to happen to me switching over, and nobody was, obviously, badly affected or anything like that. But, it's not going to work if things are the way they are. Right? Oh, my god, that's... thank you, Drake, for gifting 200 subs.&quot;In other streamer news, Nick &quot;FaZe Lacy&quot; has stated that he's &quot;not going to be streaming anymore&quot; as he got offers for modeling and acting.