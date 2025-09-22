FaZe Lacy says he's "not going to be streaming anymore" as he got offers for modeling and acting, fans react

Twitch streamer Nick &quot;FaZe Lacy&quot; has stated that he is &quot;not going to be streaming anymore,&quot; and that he has received offers for modeling and acting. On September 21, 2025, X user @yoxics posted a 49-second video in which FaZe Lacy said he had been &quot;doing a lot of reflecting recently.&quot;While claiming that he would &quot;not be streaming anymore,&quot; the FaZe Clan member said:&quot;What's good, y'all? I'm making this video because I've been doing a lot of reflecting recently, and I made the decision that I'm not going to be streaming anymore. I've gotten offers to do things that I never thought I'd be able to do, like walk down a runway in a Speedo for a swimsuit model company. I got offered to be in a movie with Kevin Hart.&quot;FaZe Lacy then went on to say that &quot;this is the last time&quot; the online community would hear from him for the time being, and added:&quot;And, you know, I think that streaming was a big part of my life for the last couple of years, and it's time to say goodbye. So, this is the last time y'all will hear from me for a little while. I don't know when or if I'll be live again. But, just know, it was all love, and I'm going to talk to you all soon. Lacy singing off.&quot;Fans on X had a lot to say about FaZe Lacy's statements.&quot;I want attention I’m faking quiting streaming Pr stunt His ego is also the size of the Planet&quot; X user @SolanaDali commented.&quot;I know he’s lying I just can’t prove it&quot; X user @Twitch_Champs wrote.&quot;ugh here we go.. he is so clingy to marlon can’t go 1 sec without him&quot; X user @gnarIee remarked.&quot;Does @LacyHimself think we’re stupid? Come on bro he baiting for the subathon. Get your farms in gang.&quot; X user @DankeeDoodle304 posted.FaZe Lacy recently shared two cryptic X posts before a video of him saying &quot;goodbye&quot; surfaced on social mediaOn September 19, 2025, FaZe Lacy shared a rather cryptic social media update on X. He wrote:&quot;the calm before the storm&quot;Two days later, on September 21, 2025, the Twitch streamer wrote &quot;goodbye 🫡&quot; on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, leaving numerous fans puzzled. Furthermore, as of this writing, Lacy's profile picture on X has been blacked out.