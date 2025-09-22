  • home icon
FaZe Lacy says he's "not going to be streaming anymore" as he got offers for modeling and acting, fans react

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 22, 2025 07:38 GMT
FaZe Lacy says he &quot;won
FaZe Lacy says he "won't be streaming anymore" (Image via x.com/LacyHimself)

Twitch streamer Nick "FaZe Lacy" has stated that he is "not going to be streaming anymore," and that he has received offers for modeling and acting. On September 21, 2025, X user @yoxics posted a 49-second video in which FaZe Lacy said he had been "doing a lot of reflecting recently."

While claiming that he would "not be streaming anymore," the FaZe Clan member said:

"What's good, y'all? I'm making this video because I've been doing a lot of reflecting recently, and I made the decision that I'm not going to be streaming anymore. I've gotten offers to do things that I never thought I'd be able to do, like walk down a runway in a Speedo for a swimsuit model company. I got offered to be in a movie with Kevin Hart."
FaZe Lacy then went on to say that "this is the last time" the online community would hear from him for the time being, and added:

"And, you know, I think that streaming was a big part of my life for the last couple of years, and it's time to say goodbye. So, this is the last time y'all will hear from me for a little while. I don't know when or if I'll be live again. But, just know, it was all love, and I'm going to talk to you all soon. Lacy singing off."
Fans on X had a lot to say about FaZe Lacy's statements.

"I want attention I’m faking quiting streaming Pr stunt His ego is also the size of the Planet" X user @SolanaDali commented.
"I know he’s lying I just can’t prove it" X user @Twitch_Champs wrote.
"ugh here we go.. he is so clingy to marlon can’t go 1 sec without him" X user @gnarIee remarked.
"Does @LacyHimself think we’re stupid? Come on bro he baiting for the subathon. Get your farms in gang." X user @DankeeDoodle304 posted.

FaZe Lacy recently shared two cryptic X posts before a video of him saying "goodbye" surfaced on social media

On September 19, 2025, FaZe Lacy shared a rather cryptic social media update on X. He wrote:

"the calm before the storm"

Two days later, on September 21, 2025, the Twitch streamer wrote "goodbye 🫡" on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, leaving numerous fans puzzled. Furthermore, as of this writing, Lacy's profile picture on X has been blacked out.

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

