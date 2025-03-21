ImAllexx's response to Alice Hez's abuse allegations: What has the YouTuber said?

YouTuber Alex "ImAllexx" has finally responded to the allegations made against him by his former girlfriend, Alice Hez (@Malice_Hez). For context, on June 15, 2024, Hez released an 82-page Google document where she accused the streamer of verbally and physically abusing her during their relationship.

The controversy naturally drew many reactions. ImAllexx, however, remained silent until March 20, 2025, when he uploaded a one-hour and 42-minute video titled My Response. This article explores his statement following the allegations.

ImAllexx denies physical abuse allegations, says ex-girlfriend hit him

ImAllexx categorized his My Response video into separate sections. In the first one, he denied ever being charged by the police:

"Alice says she put me on a list (Clare's Law) that will require me having a criminal record and a caution from the police but also says that the police didn't do anything at all. This is because Alice is and always was lying. I have never been contacted, approached or interviewed by police."

ImAllexx claims that Alice Hez's statements were contradictory (Image via YuoTube/@ImAllexx)

Alice Hez accused the YouTuber of physically abusing her on October 19. In response, the streamer shared screenshots of the pair's alleged conversations from October 19 and 20, suggesting that their exchanges were normal and did not indicate any conflict:

"The claim that we had a huge fight and I had physically assaulted her is a lie. I never did the things Alice is accusing me of doing because this never happened."

Supposed text exchanges on October 19 and 20 (Image via YouTube/@ImAllexx)

ImAllexx accuses ex-girlfriend Alice Hez of abuse

ImAllexx included a segment in his response video where he accused Alice Hez of physical abuse. He presented a couple of screenshots in which Hez appeared to admit to hitting him:

"Alice hit me many times throughout our relationship and this happened consistently from the moment we started dating. Alice would use physical violence when I refused to do as she had asked and this is something she admitted to in a conversation on Facebook Messenger."

Alex pointing out Alice's document allegedly admitting to hitting him (Image via YouTube/@ImAllexx)

Alex accuses ex-girlfriend of physical abuse (Image via YouTube/@ImAllexx)

ImAllexx accuses Alice of "emotional abuse"

Another section of the video saw ImAllexx addressing a controversy involving the former couple's pet cat, Bear. He accused Alice Hez of deliberately taking Bear away to provoke him:

"She was constantly taking the cat away from me and I felt this was done to get a rise out of me."

He also accused his former partner of reaching out to his friends and isolating him from them:

"Alice made it clear to me that I couldn't talk to anyone about what I had experienced as she was contacting all my friends and isolating me completely."

ImAllexx also shared screenshots from TikTok and X comment sections, claiming that Alice Hez had continued to "harass" him.

Hez addressed the My Response video on her X account, stating that the YouTuber failed to take accountability for his alleged wrongdoings.

