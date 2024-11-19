IShowSpeed's Australia and New Zealand Tour: Date, time, livestream link, and more

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is ready for his next tour. The creator took to his official X.com page to announce that he will travel to Australia and New Zealand from November 21, 2024. Those familiar with Speed's content will know that he is one of the biggest IRL streamers around the globe, and this will be his first-ever trip to the land Down Under.

The 19-year-old has also released the timings of his tour. His stream on November 21 is set to go live around 10 AM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) and, on November 21 at 6 PM EST (Eastern Time) and 11 PM GMT (UK Time).

Speed is set to go to land Down Under on November 21 (Image via X/IShowSpeed)

Speed's streams are exclusively on YouTube, where he has amassed over 33.2 million subscribers. Here's a link to his official YouTube channel:

Exploring IShowSpeed's past viral streams around the world

IShowSpeed has also been nominated for the Best IRL Streamer award in the upcoming Streamer Awards 2024. The results will be officially declared on December 7, 2024.

Some of Speed's most iconic and viral streams have stemmed from his IRL tours. He has traveled to many countries in 2024, and one of his tours this year was during the 2024 UEFA Euros, where he visited over 15 European countries.

His stream in Norway on July 3, 2024, was arguably the most viral and controversial stream of the Europe trip. During the broadcast, Speed and his team found themselves effectively trapped inside a store as a mob of excited fans blocked the exit. The situation escalated, ultimately leaving the streamer injured and assaulted.

Speed was essentially trapped inside a Norwegian store (Image via YouTube/IShowSpeed and X/@AFpost)

Equally viral was his first-ever Southeast Asian tour, during which he traveled to multiple countries throughout September 2024. His stream in Indonesia became the highlight, reaching a staggering peak of 1 million live viewers—his highest recorded viewership for a live stream to date.

Speed's Indonesian stream was a record-breaking one (Image via YouTube/IShowSpeed)

In 2023, Speed embarked on several trips. In July, he traveled to Japan, and later in the year, he visited India, where he collaborated with Indian creators like Slayy Point.

The streamer was scheduled to visit India in November 2024 alongside JJ "KSI," Logan Paul, and MrBeast as part of a promotional campaign for their products (Prime Hydration and Feastables). However, Speed was unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

