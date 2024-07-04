What happened to IShowSpeed in Norway? Series of events leading to controversy explored

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed's" streams are known to be pretty wild. However, his latest one (July 3, 2024) was perhaps his most turbulent. For those unaware, the streamer is currently touring Europe watching UEFA Euros 2024. His latest adventure was to Norway, which ended up disastrous.

Despite the stream running for nearly two hours, Speed could barely show any content as he was essentially trapped inside a store in Oslo due to fans flocking outside the store and blocking the streamer and his team's exit.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the events that happened during the broadcast.

What exactly happened during IShowSpeed's Norway stream?

IShowSpeed's Norway stream took a disastrous turn when he was injured, mobbed, and assaulted while streaming in Oslo on July 3, 2024. Like many of his other IRL streams, he was seen walking through the streets of Oslo before spotting a souvenir store and entering it.

This was perhaps his biggest mistake, as once he and his team entered, a small crowd of fans started gathering outside the store. The street outside quickly filled with a few hundred fans who waited for him.

His exit became increasingly complicated. One of the store staff members even tried to take him out through the back door, but fans had blocked that route as well. Shockingly, one fan even tried breaking the glass door.

Fan cracks the glass partition (Image via YouTube)

To make matters worse, the streamer hurt himself by tripping inside the store. He had visible swelling in his foot as he and his team were locked inside the building. Watch the moment when the streamer injures himself:

IShowSpeed didn't receive much help from the police authorities either, who stated they wouldn't be able to provide him safe passage outside unless he stopped streaming. Eventually, his bodyguard carried him outside and into the car.

The content creator did not leave unscathed during his evacuation. While being carried by his security, fans started to assault him on his way out. Some pulled his hair and shirt; this also included someone jumping on top of him.

Watch the disturbing clip here:

IShowSpeed reacts to the disastrous stream in Norway

Naturally, IShowSpeed was left traumatized by the events that occurred. He reappeared on his stream later and stated that he would never return to the country.

"Bro, I am never coming to this f**king country again, I swear to god. I promise on god I am never coming to this f**king country. For real, bro."

He went on to explain how he felt about the situation:

"I love all of my Norway fans, but bro, you just don't listen. I don't think I have ever been to a country where they don't listen at all. Like, they just completely didn't listen. I get it, the energy, I get it. But it's like y'all didn't have no sense of like f**king saftey risks, respect, bro."

(Timestamp: 01:55:22)

IShowSpeed's ongoing tour of Europe has been quite entertaining, except for his latest experience. So far, he has visited several countries including Italy, Albania, Sweden, and Poland. He plans to remain on the continent until the UEFA Euros are over.

