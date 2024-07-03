IShowSpeed says he will never come back to Norway after crowd of fans end up "assaulting" him following ankle injury

A clip of YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has been going viral on social media. In it, he claims he will never come back to Norway. This post came after fans mobbed him while he was being carried to a car due to an ankle injury. Viewers have expressed outrage at how the crowd swarmed Darren when he was in distress.

For context, the American content creator is currently traveling around Europe while watching the UEFA Euros in Germany and decided to visit a couple of Scandinavian countries on July 3, 2024. However, during his visit to Oslo, Norway, Speed injured his ankle after doing the Sui celebration beside a store window for his fans outside.

The injury was quite severe, as the streamer had to be carried to his designated car outside and could not walk. Videos taken from alternate angles shared by fans show that when he exited the building, the crowd swelled and swarmed around the content creator, who was yelling out in pain.

Trending

Expand Tweet

In the clip above, the mob can be seen pulling on IShowSpeed and jumping on top of his car while the streamer curses at the crowd. He vowed never to come back to Norway due to this chaotic experience.

"You had no sense of saftey": IShowSpeed addresses the mob in Norway, claims people pulled his hair and jumped on him

While the aforementioned clip shows the size of the mob and what it was doing, IShowSpeed's official stream captured the streamer's cries of pain and anger. As soon as he got outside, the crowd can be seen rushing towards the creator as he yells at them to stop touching him and pulling on his hair:

"Ah, ah, ah, get me back, get me back! Stop, stop! Ow! My hair, my hair."

Expand Tweet

Due to the pandemonium, the cameraman could not even follow IShowSpeed out into the streets. After things calmed down, the streamer said:

"Bro, I am never coming to this f**king country again, I swear to god. I promise on god I am never coming to this f*cking country. For real, bro."

IShowSpeed was eventually forced to stop his broadcast quite early due to the horrible experience with the fans in Oslo. His ending statements called out his Norwegian fans for not listening, saying:

"I love all of my Norway fans, but bro, you just don't listen. I don't think I have ever been to a country where they don't listen at all. I get it, the energy, I get it. But it's like you all had no sense of saftey risks, respect bro."

Timestamp 1:55:36

Calling the experience "unhuman," IShowSpeed went on to claim:

"Somebody pulled my hair and some random dude did a f*cking WWE move and jumped on me. Nah, bro. Norway I am sorry, I don't think I will ever be back here again."

With the Norway stream cut short, it is unclear where IShowSpeed will be going next.

In related news, in his IRL stream from Poland a few days ago, the YouTuber had a bad experience with a fan as well after the stranger licked his hand and tried running away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback