Stranger licks IShowSpeed's hand during Poland IRL stream, gets chased down

YouTube creator Darren "IShowSpeed" was involved in yet another bizarre encounter during his IRL livestream in Poland. During the broadcast, the creator was approached by a man who asked him to hold his hand out. After the creator obliged, the man proceeded to lick IShowSpeed's palm.

The now visibly stressed creator could be seen shouting and sanding his hand on the ground, while the man was seen getting away. Looking around for the man, he stated:

"What the hell was that? What the hell was that? Where did he go? Ugh!"

IShowSpeed chases down the man who licked his hand and makes him apologize

The Ohio native is currently staying in Germany to keep up with the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 matches and has been making use of the opportunity to visit multiple countries in Europe. Having visited Italy, the Netherlands, and Albania prior, the creator hosted an IRL stream from Poland on July 3, 2024.

However, in typical IShowSpeed fashion, the streamer had an unexpected moment with a stranger after he licked his hand and tried to run away. Watching the man trying to get away, the creator started chasing after him, while shouting:

"Hey! Hey! You, come back! Hey, you, come back!"

The YouTube creator then asked those accompanying him to catch the man, who then started to give chase. After the man was caught, Speed gave him "two options" to choose from, asking him to either apologize or face "problems". After the man suggested the other option be that they "kiss", the creator said:

"No, bro! See, I'm not trolling. See, chat, he think I'm trolling. No! You got two options, say sorry or there will be problems."

The man then kept repeatedly asking IShowSpeed what the other option would be, to which IShowSpeed replied:

"Just say sorry, bro! Say sorry. Just say sorry!"

After the man eventually apologized, the YouTuber gave him a handshake. However, the man then gestured his arm to ask for a hug, to which Speed replied:

"Nah! Nah! No! No! Hell no! Cover his da*n mouth. Yeah, give me a fist bump."

Despite his requests, IShowSpeed decided to not embrace the man, citing his tendency to "use his mouth" as the reason. Upon being asked by the creator, the man revealed his name to be "Max".

This is not the first time Speed has endured an unfortunate encounter with his fans. In a recent livestream in Amsterdam, the creator was hounded by a horde of fans. The crowd seemed to overwhelm the creator to the extent that he barely made it to his transport vehicle, appearing to get inside after having his pants pulled down and his microphone going missing during the tussle.

