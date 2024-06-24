"Italy side quest is crazy" — Fans react as IShowSpeed goes viral for jumping over bridge from a boat in Venice

Darren "IShowSpeed," a YouTuber, is going viral on social media due to his actions on his latest IRL stream from Italy. The American streamer has been traveling around Europe after getting a house in Germany during the UEFA Euro Championships, and his IRL broadcasts from other countries have generated a lot of attention on social media.

A couple of days after meeting with the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama while streaming from the Balkan country, Darren was in Italy on Sunday, June 23, and decided to go on a boat ride through the iconic canals of Venice.

Known for his energetic personality, a clip of him jumping over a bridge as the boat passed beneath has gone viral on X, garnering over 3 million views within a couple of hours.

Viewers were quite amused by IShowSpeed's escapade in Italy, with many praising his stream.

"Italy side quest is crazy," wrote a fan.

Others noted how the locals must have felt watching the streamer, while some also praised his athleticism for quickly jumping off the boat onto the bridge and returning to it before it left.

"Imagine seeing Speed jumping around your city," mused a viewer.

"This mf so athletic it’s crazy he became a streamer," praised a fan.

Watch: IShowSpeed does his iconic backflip while jumping off of boats and bridges during his IRL stream from Venice, Italy

After completing the jumping exercise once, Darren gradually got the hang of it and proceeded to do it a couple of more times. Another clip of the streamer went viral shortly after his initial attempt, and this time, IShowSpeed managed to fit in a backflip before returning to the boat after jumping onto a bridge.

Fans had gathered on either side of the canal, and the streamer also engaged in some banter with a lady standing on another bridge as captured in the clip. Darren also let out his iconic bark before jumping back and doing the CR7 "sui" celebration.

For those unaware, the Cristiano Ronaldo fan announced that he would be living in Germany for a few days earlier in June 2024 and has attended both of Portugal's group-stage matches in the EURO 2024. While he is in Italy today, June 23, fans can expect to see him IRL broadcast himself attending this week's match as well as, with his favorite national team going up against Georgia.