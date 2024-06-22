"I'm about to leave, bro": IShowSpeed reacts as Turkey scores own goal against Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" could be seen jumping with excitement after Turkey scored an own goal in a match against Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024 matches, putting Portugal two goals in the lead over Turkey. The own goal was committed by Turkish center-back defender Samet Akaydi while defending against an advance from the Portuguese attack.

Watching the match live from the stands and broadcasting simultaneously, Darren seemed confused at first about what had just taken place on the pitch. However, he soon realized that it was an own goal, and could not contain his delight. Reacting to the thrilling development of the game, Darren stated:

"What are you doing?! Who was that? Oh! Wait. Own goal! That was it! That was it! Is that a goal?... Oh my god, an own goal! Oh nah, I'm about to leave, bro! What the f**k? No way, did it actually cross the line? Yeah, that crossed the line! Nah, you lyin' bro!"

IShowSpeed reacts with joy as Turkey scores own goal against Portugal

A well-known Cristiano Ronaldo fan, IShowSpeed has not missed any opportunities to see his idol live in action, keeping up with Portugal's match-ups in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024.

Further authenticating the passion IShowSpeed has for football, the creator announced on June 7, 2024, that he would not only travel to Germany but would stay in the country for a whole month to keep up with the Euro 2024 match line-ups.

During the Turkey vs. Portugal match, the own goal was committed by Turkish defender Samet Akaydi after a through-ball by Portuguese defender João Cancelo failed to connect to forward player and team captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

After finding success in stopping the ball from reaching Ronaldo, he shot a pass back to Turkey's goalkeeper Altay Bayındır. However, the mistimed pass did not account for Bayındır's location, going past him and finding the back of the goal net instead.

YouTube creator Darren "IShowSpeed" is a huge football fan and often can be seen hosting IRL streams from important events revolving around the sport. He often broadcasts straight from the stadium benches of matches of major tournaments, flying out to the locations where the matches are being held.

Darren attended the FA Cup final in May 2024 with his South Korean date Amy Flamy, with the pair watching it live from Wembley Stadium in London. The creator famously also attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2023 in Paris, France.