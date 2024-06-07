“I got a house up there” - IShowSpeed announces he is moving to Germany ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is set to make a new IRL (in real life) trip later this month. The streamer took to his latest stream (June 6, 2024) to reveal that he will be traveling to Germany. In fact, not only will he be traveling there, but staying there for an entire month. This is likely because he wants to visit and stream various matches in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024.

As you would have already guessed, the Euros, this time around, is being hosted in Germany. The tournament will take place between 14 June and 14 July. Speaking about his plans in the upcoming weeks, the streamer revealed:

"Come on chat, one of y'all take a guess. One of y'all take a guess (on) where we are moving to for a whole month. One of y'all take a guess. Come on. For a whole month. I got a house up there. I am moving to Germany for a whole month. I am moving to f**king Germany!"

When will IShowSpeed leave for Germany? Streamer reveals his schedule

IShowSpeed's German fan base is set to get a pleasant surprise as the YouTube star revealed that his next IRL journey will be to Germany for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024. He added that he will be leaving later this week or next:

"I will be moving to Germany for a whole month. I am leaving this week or next week. I am leaving in less than a week...I will be moving to Germany for a month. But I will (also) be going to other places. I would just be stationary in Germany for a month because it's the Euros."

(Timestamp: 00:07:33)

IShowSpeed also disclosed that his German trip will turn into a mini-Europe trip he plans to visit other nations across the continent as well:

"How is everybody forgetting? It's about to be the damn Euros. I will just be having a house there. Obviously, I will be going to other places. I'm just going to be living there for a month...I will be going to other places, I have em. Do not worry. I will be going to a lot more countries while I am there."

IShowSpeed recently attended the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League final matches at Wembley Stadium in London. He is also anticipated to visit the Euros final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.