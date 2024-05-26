“Kiss me, we just scored” - IShowSpeed shares hilarious moment with South Korean date after Manchester United score in FA Cup final 

Social media sensation Darren Watkins Jr., aka IShowSpeed, attended Manchester United's FA Cup final clash against Manchester City at Wembley with his 'girlfriend' Amy Flamy on Saturday, May 25. Against all odds, Erik Ten Hag's side pulled off a 2-1 victory against Pep Guardiola's City to lift the FA Cup.

IShowSpeed shared his reaction after the Red Devils went 2-0 up in the 39th minute, courtesy of Kobbie Mainoo's goal.

"Kiss me, we just scored,” he shouted to Amy.

However, Amy Flamy couldn't hear him amid the erupting Manchester United supporters inside the stadium.

“I didn’t hear you,” she kept on repeating until the video clip ended.

Other fans could be seen cheering them on in the background as they were expecting IShowSpeed to do something entertaining as he always does in front of a camera.

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed also shared his reaction after Manchester United scored their first goal in the 30th minute through Alejandro Garnacho. He was seen hugging Amy Flamy and other supporters as he shouted 'GOLASO' multiple times.

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed signed a contract with Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

IShowSpeed traveled to Manchester on April 18, where he was reportedly called by chief executive Omar Berrada to sign a contract with Manchester United. The social media star even fielded questions from journalists after the signing.

IShowSpeed has been a Manchester United fan since his idol Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in 2021. He has even traveled to Manchester and stream United's matches.

In a video posted on his social media, IShowSpeed claimed that he had little idea about the contract details. He revealed that he got a mysterious call from Manchester United's office and was asked to sign a contract at Old Trafford.

"Alright, boys I just got this call from Man United. They told me to pull up to the office, I am super confused, I am like, 'What's going on?' I just got a call from Man United and it sounded like a manager, some business person," IShowSpeed revealed.

However, he wasn't given a straight answer when he asked about his contract details and wages. In the video, IShowSpeed described the moment as one of the top three moments of his life, behind meeting Cristiano Ronaldo and getting RKO'd by WWE superstar Randy Orton.

"It's up there with the top three (best moments of my life). The first one would have to be, obviously meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. The second will probably be me getting RKO'd (by Randy Orton) and the third one is probably this one. I have been dreaming of this, this actually means a lot to me. Me getting signed to Man United, who would have thought this would happen?" he added.

For the rest of the meeting, IShowSpeed was given a tour of Old Trafford, and two academy kids gifted him a special jersey with the number 24 written on it. It was to celebrate the YouTuber crossing 24 million subscribers on the platform.