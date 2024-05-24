Manchester City vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2023-24

Storied cross-city rivals Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday. For the second successive year, the two Manchester giants will be squaring off against each other in the showdown of England's premium cup competition.

Manchester City beat the Red Devils 2-1 in the final last year on their way to winning a historic continental treble. Manchester United will look to exact revenge for their heartbreak last year and pour some cold water over City's hopes of ending yet another successful campaign on a high.

Manchester City won the Premier League title last weekend after beating West Ham 3-1 at the Etihad. It was a dominant performance from Pep Guardiola's side, limiting the Hammers to only three shots over 90 minutes.

City's haul of 91 points meant they outpaced Arsenal to the finish line to win the Premier League title for a fourth successive time and make history.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will close the curtains on a disappointing season with Saturday's final. They finished eighth in the Premier League and Saturday's match represents their final hope of making it to the Europa League next season.

City beat the likes of Huddersfield, Tottenham Hotspur, Luton Town, Newcastle United and Chelsea on their way to the final. Meanwhile, Manchester United saw off Wigan Athletic, Newport County, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Coventry City to set up a replay of last year's final with City.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

In the last 10 matches between the two sides, Manchester City have picked up seven victories while Manchester United have emerged winners on just two occasions. One match ended in a draw. City have won the last three meetings between the two sides across all competitions.

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester United form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Manchester City vs Manchester United Team News

Manchester City

Ederson Moraes seems to be the only player confirmed to miss out for Manchester City. Stefan Ortega will take his place between the sticks.

Injuries: Ederson Moraes

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester United

Tyrell Malacia has missed the entire season. Harry Maguire joins him and Luke Shaw on the sidelines. Fortunately for United, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial are available again.

Injuries: Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester City vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojluind

Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester City looked indomitable in the final few months of the Premier League campaign as they raced their way to the title.

City have been victorious in the last three meetings with United and this one is likely to be no different. Ten Hag's men will be second best here but they won't go down without a fight.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United