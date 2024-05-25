"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't" - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes addresses Ten Hag's future after FA Cup win

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has addressed manager Erik ten Hag's future after they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25. The head coach has been under fire for much of this season, and there are no certainties that winning the trophy will keep him in the job.

A widely circulated report from The Guardian revealed that the club were planning to part ways with the Dutch manager, irrespective of who wins the final. This will not be the first time this could happen in the club's history, as Louis van Gaal was also sacked after winning the same competition in 2016.

Erik ten Hag will be pleased that he has been able to win the FA Cup, leading Manchester United to two trophies in his two years at the club. They also won the Carabao Cup last season, beating Newcastle United in the final.

Speaking about the Dutchman's future at Old Trafford, captain Bruno Fernandes told ITV (via SportBible):

"[He got] everything [right today]. He prepares every game well. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't... We just want to celebrate. We just want to enjoy this moment, together with all the fans and the staff, including the manager - we all deserve this. All. That [Ten Hag's future] is not for me to decide. I am just a football player."

Another interview with the BBC saw him admit that it was a turbulent period for the manager (via SportBible):

"We know the manager has been under too much scrutiny. But that's part of being at Manchester United. Players, staff, they all know we're going to be under this. The manager, he's experienced enough, he knows. He deserves [this FA Cup win] also. Everyone today, the staff, the backroom, the players, we all deserve this."

Alejandro Garnacho (30') and Kobbie Mainoo (39') scored in the FA Cup final for Manchester United while Jeremy Doku (87') got one for Manchester City.

Why is Erik ten Hag under pressure at Manchester United?

It has been a rather turbulent season for the Red Devils, who struggled and failed to rise in the Premier League table through the last year. They finished in eighth place, their lowest-ever finish, below Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag also couldn't lead Manchester United to any success in Europe, as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage. Losses to clubs like Galatasaray and Copenhagen cemented their fate, continentally, while their domestic performances remained drab.

However, they pulled through to the final of the FA Cup after a close win over Coventry City in the semi-finals. They have now beaten neighbors Manchester City to lift the cup. It is unknown whether this will stay the hand of the executioner from axing the Dutchman's position at Old Trafford.