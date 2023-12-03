UEFA EURO 2024: Groups, dates and more key details revealed after group stage draw

The UEFA Euro 2024 draw took place in Hamburg on Saturday, December 2, and we have quite a few exciting matchups on our hands.

The tournament is set to kick-start on June 14, 2024, and will culminate on July 14.

Germany, winners in 1972, 1980 and 1996, are the hosts of the tournament and were drawn in Group A along with Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.

The die Mannschaft will play Scotland, qualified for the finals for the second time in a row, in the curtain-raiser on June 14.

In what's now become a fixture at the Euros, Spain and Italy will meet again, having been drawn alongside each other in Group B. The sides famously contested the 2012 finals; they also met in the 2008, 2016 and 2020 editions.

Croatia and Albania are the other two sides in the group.

Tournament favorites England will face Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in Group C. Group D promises to be a cracker too, with France, the Netherlands and Austria in it. The winner of play-off A will join them.

For the record, England faced Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, whereas France and the Netherlands were in the same qualifying group too.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are in Group F with Turkey and the Czech Republic in a repeat of the Euro 2008 pool, whereas Belgium face Slovakia and Romania. One team from play-offs C and B, respectively, will join them too.

The group stages will take place from June 14 to June 26. Three days later, the round of 16 games will flag off the knockouts. The finals are set to take place at Berlin's famous Olympiastadion, which also hosted the 2006 FIFA World Cup final.

Twelve teams competing for three spots left at Euro 2024

Of 24 teams, 21 have qualified with three spots up for grabs. Twelve teams are competing for those spots.

In the qualifying Path A, Wales take on Finland, whereas Poland face Estonia, with the winner of each tie facing off in the finals. The winning side will qualify for the tournament.

In Path B, Bosnia and Herzegovina face Ukraine, while Israel take on Iceland. Finally, in Path C, there's a 75% chance of a debutant team as three of the four sides from that bracket have never played in the finals before.

Georgia and Luxembourg will contest one semi-final and Greece and Kazakhstan will contest the other.