IShowSpeed gets microphone stolen and pants pulled down as fans swarm his car in the Netherlands

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" recently did an IRL stream from the Netherlands. However, the experience turned out to be nothing short of chaotic. Even though the stream started as normal, Darren eventually started to get relentlessly swarmed by his fans as the broadcast went on.

Things came to a head when IShowSpeed was forced to get into a boat to get away from the swarm of fans who had started crowding around the creator while he was on land. However, his attempt to escape his fanciers failed, with individuals pulling up next to the streamer in boats of their own, trying to get a picture of him.

As shown in a clip at the end of the stream, Speed frantically got into his vehicle, visibly with his pants pulled down. As he reached for his microphone, he realized it was not attached to his t-shirt anymore, and had likely been stolen or fallen off in the process of him getting away from the crowd.

IShowSpeed gets swarmed by fans in the Netherlands, makes it to his car with pants pulled down

IShowSpeed's IRL stream in the Netherlands ended up being more than what he had bargained for after he attracted swarms of fans in the streets of the European nation. He was even apprehended by police officers, who questioned him why he was attracting such a large crowd, to which he replied by claiming that he was the son of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The police officers then offered to take IShowSpeed to the shore but asked him to mute the stream and turn off the recording. Although the creator initially claimed the stream was muted while it was not, the officer demanded to see the camera himself. At this point, Speed's cameraman Samuel "Slipz" muted the camera and climbed onto the police vehicle, placing the device down on a surface, which made the stream go dark.

The camera then went in and out of darkness and the stream suffered from connection issues for the next 40 minutes. It was obstructed from a clear view until an exhausted Darren appeared on the stream with clamorous sounds coming from a crowd in the background. The creator was visibly distraught as he settled into the car and looked out at the crowd knocking on his car's windows.

Despite the tumultuous latter half of the stream, IShowSpeed did manage to have entertaining interactions with the locals of the Netherlands at the start. In one clip, he could be seen walking up to a man with three chihuahuas on a boat and started barking relentlessly at the dogs. Hilariously, the dogs seemed to resonate with his energy, barking back at him just the same.

