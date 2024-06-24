"I'm like Ronaldo's son, basically": IShowSpeed tells the Netherlands' police that he's Cristiano Ronaldo's "kin"

YouTube creator Darren "IShowSpeed" recently did an IRL stream in the Netherlands, and ended up talking with the local authorities after being swarmed by fans. The creator had been traveling the streets of the European country, as is custom for his IRL streams in different countries, but proceedings turned chaotic as he was soon crowded with fans.

Eventually, this forced IShowSpeed to get on a boat and go into the water. The situation still did not seem to subside, as fans came to meet the creator in boats of their own. Eventually, the Dutch authorities showed up, asking the creator and the other individuals on the boat to steer to the side of the water, away from the rest of the crowd for safety reasons.

While one police officer attached their boat to IShowSpeed's to help them reach the shore, another officer subsequently questioned the creator about who he was, and why he was attracting such a huge crowd.

Darren took some liberties while describing who he was, and told the police officer that he was the son of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo while stating that he had "pictures" to back up his claim. He stated:

"Wait, listen, I'm like a famous football player, I'm a famous streamer, you know me. Cristiano Ronaldo? Yeah, that's my... I'm kin to him, and I do YouTube, and all these Netherlands, German and Dutch people coming after me, 'Speed! Speed!'. I'm like, calm down, calm down, get off the way, get off the way. And they're just coming out at me, like... basically I'm just like, I'm like Ronaldo's son, basically. Like, I swear to God, like I got pictures."

IShowSpeed states that he is Cristiano Ronaldo's "son" to a police officer in the Netherlands

IShowSpeed has been doing a tour of Europe lately, with him recently visiting Venice, Italy, where he had an entirely different set of adventures. One viral clip of Darren's broadcast from the City of Water showed him riding a boat, and then jumping over bridges as the boat went under them, even doing a backflip all the while.

Now, the livestream in the Netherlands has also seen Darren partake in hilarious antics with strangers, such as barking at a man's dogs. However, not all has gone smoothly, with the YouTuber often being overwhelmed by the sheer amount of fans asking to take a photo with him or trying to gain his attention.

As he sought help from the police to reach the shore safely, iShowSpeed could be heard telling the police that he played for the Portuguese football team and that he had been participating in the Euros, referring to the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament. He stated:

"Portugal, for Portugal national team, for the Euros, I play for the Euros and all these people is going crazy. Can you please help me out, bro?"

IShowSpeed is temporarily residing in Germany to attend the Euro 2024 match-ups in person, which he often streams on his YouTube channel. He has also streamed football tournaments before, watching the FA Cup final with his South Korean date at the time, Amy Flamy.