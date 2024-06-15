IShowSpeed's cameraman enquires about IRL stream in Auschwitz

A post on X by YouTuber IShowSpeed's cameraman Samuel "Slipz" has generated some controversy. Slipz shared the post in the Speed Gang community on June 15, 2024. It involved him asking the fanbase if IRL streaming at the Auschwitz concentration camp memorial site was a prospect. Some considered the post to be contentious, as the location is revered by many in honor of the victims who died there.

The Speed Gang community has been made under the @IShowReports account, which claims to be the streamer's "official news" account. In the post, Slipz wrote:

"Can you do a stream in AUSCHWITZ?"

Expand Tweet

Trending

IShowSpeed's cameraman Slipz asks Speed Gang community about a potential stream in Auschwitz

Expand Tweet

The fanbase of Darren "IShowSpeed" is familiar with his IRL streams, which span various locations around the globe, including India, South Korea, Japan, Qatar, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Portugal, and many others. His most recent major traveling IRL stream was in South Korea. There, he first met popular internet personality Amy Flamy and then subsequently went on dates with her.

However, highlighting the questionable post made by Slipz in this case, popular internet commentator @DramaAlert stated:

"IShowSpeed’s camera man wants to do a stream in Auschwitz… It’s an important holocaust location. Is this shameful?"

Expand Tweet

In further posts made within the community, Slipz remarked that he tried to ask Kick streamer Adin Ross if the broadcast would be an act of offense against the Jewish community, but the latter seemingly did not reply. In response, DramaAlert claimed that Sam was possibly making light of the "backlash" his original post was receiving.

Community members react to Slipz's proposed stream idea (Image via slipperrz/X)

On the flip side, reactions within the community itself were mixed. Some members of the community advised Slipz to not be involved in such an endeavor, as it may be considered "insensitive". One user wrote:

"Bit insensitive imo."

On the other side, a few were open to the idea as long as Speed was "respectful":

"Once speed is respectful I don’t see why not."

Darren was recently involved in a physical altercation after slide-tackling a fellow Ice Hockey player while shouting the name of Spanish football player Sergio Ramos. This act by Speed prompted the two to get into a tussle, which was eventually broken up by Ice Hockey professional Cole Caufield.