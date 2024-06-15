IShowSpeed slide-tackles during a game of ice hockey, gets into a physical altercation

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is no stranger to having bizarre occurrences in his videos. Recently, Darren took to his YouTube channel to post a video titled IShowSpeed Learns Hockey with Cole Caufield. As the title indicates, the video featured the streamer trying out his hand in Ice Hockey. However, at one point during their practice session, the streamer found himself jostling with one of the players.

This happened after Darren slide-tackled the player, shouting Sergio Ramos' name (the Spanish defender is known for his crunching tackles). This prompted the player to push him down, which then led to the two wrestling each other.

Darren goes 1v1 with an ice hockey player (Image via YouTube)

Both struggled for a while before Cole Caufield, a professional ice hockey player, stepped in and separated the two. It's worth noting, of course, that the entire shtick was lighthearted and there wasn't any actual vendetta or violence involved. Watch the viral clip here:

Watch: Cole Caufield embarrasses IShowSpeed in a 1v1 Ice Hockey battle

It's fair to say that IShowSpeed is quite athletic. The streamer has tried his hand at a variety of sports, most notably football (soccer). However, when it came to ice hockey, his skills were not the best.

Yesterday (June 14), the streamer uploaded a YouTube video of himself practicing ice hockey with professional player Cole Caufield. During the video, the two even went head-to-head in a 1v1 battle. Naturally, with Cole being the pro, the game was a one-horse race.

(Timestamp: 04:35)

The streamer kept tripping over as he struggled to get control of the puck. After a long struggle, he declared:

"All right guys, as you can see by the look on my face, I'm done, bro. It's hard. Very very hard and I may look super stupid on camera, but I promise you, it's way more harder than it looks like. It's like playing two sports in one sport. Ice skating and there's a stick and a puck."

In other news, IShowSpeed was recently invited to appear in the recently concluded WWE WrestleMania. The streamer even came face-to-face with Randy Orton. However, things didn't quite work out for him as he received an RKO through the table from the WWE star.

