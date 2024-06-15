Watch: IShowSpeed nets goal with puck header while learning hockey with Habs' Cole Caufield

Superstar YouTuber IShowSpeed has dabbled his feet in many sports and he recently took a few ice-hockey lessons from the Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield. In fact, he even managed to score a goal with a puck header.

In a video posted on his channel, he expressed his desire to master new sports and become the best at everything, from darts to swimming. His latest venture led him to the rink, where he teamed up with Caufield to learn ice-hockey.

Caufield helped IShowSpeed put on the hockey gear, explaining the different pieces. IShowSpeed, with his usual humor, made jokes about the equipment and his initial awkwardness on the ice.

After learning the basics of skating and handling a hockey stick, IShowSpeed tried netting a goal. Channeling his inner soccer skills, he managed to head the puck into the net (at 2:50 in the video below), a move rarely, if ever, seen in hockey.

"First header in hockey history!" Caufield exclaimed.

Speed celebrated his unconventional goal with Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Siuu”. Caufield noted that IShowSpeed could actually skate quite well.

Fans react to IShowSpeed getting into first fight on the ice

The fun didn’t stop there. Speed and Caufield then talked about strategy and parallels between hockey and soccer, played a one-on-one game and Speed even slide tackled an opposition player in “Sergio Ramos” style on the ice before throwing down gloves for a fight.

The clip of the fight has since been making the rounds on the internet. Fans were quick to react to the post on social media. Following are some fan reactions from X/Twitter:

“Slide tackling in hockey is crazyyy 😭”

“IShowSpeed playing Hockey with the Montreal Canadiens, then checking an opponent and getting into a hockey fight😂‼️” Commented one user.

“Lol I’m dead, speed already has so much energy he can prolly last an hour fight but powers is 30%,” quipped another fan.

The comments kept coming. Fans made humorous remarks on Speed’s eccentric fight on the ice under the video.

“bro is actually a natural at fighting WTF,” wrote one user.

“Got checked by one of the smallest guys in the entire league at the end there too 😂.”

“Insane. Does he have to fight?” commented another fan.

By the end of the video, IShowSpeed thanked Caufield for the lessons and mentioned how challenging the sport was. He compared hockey to playing two sports simultaneously:

“It may look super stupid on camera, but it’s way harder than it looks. It’s like playing two sports – ice skating and it’s a stick and a puck,” IShowSpeed said.

Cole Caufield then complimented IShowSpeed, noting that they discovered his playing style as right-handed and dribbling left-handed. He also joked that IShowSpeed made history by scoring the first goal with a header in hockey.