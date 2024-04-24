Sketch seemingly tears hamstring on IShowSpeed's NFL Combine stream and is taken away in a stretcher

Twitch star Kylie "Sketch" recently took part in an NFL Combine livestream with Darren "IShowSpeed." However, Sketch seemingly tore his hamstring while playing during the broadcast. The streamer seemed quite hurt, and a stretcher was brought for him to be taken to the hospital.

Sketch became famous in football circles since his 'What's up brother?' meme turned into a popular celebration for professional players. This was the first time he collaborated with soccer enthusiast IShowSpeed.

After a brief scuffle with IShowSpeed during the livestream, Sketch got on the ground clutching his hamstring. After much deliberation, a stretcher was bought to take him away as he looked too injured to continue.

Sketch and IShowSpeed were at the NFL Combine training grounds for a stream

IShowSpeed has made a name for himself as a soccer content creator, even live-streaming from last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony in France. Sketch, on the other hand, is a relative newcomer but has already been making waves in the industry. Their collaboration stream on April 24, 2024, came hours after the Houston Texans announced that Sketch would be in the 2024 NFL Draft Picks this weekend.

IShowSpeed is mostly known for his soccer-related content. Although he plays a variety of video games on his channel, such as Fortnite, the Ohio man has been doing streams about sports, and it turns out he is quite adept at playing football.

Having said that, Sketch was no pushover either. The 25-year-old garnered a lot of praise from viewers after a clip of him catching the ball despite a heavy tackle from IShowSpeed started doing rounds on social media. However, the YouTube star dominated in other areas, such as running.

A clip of IShowSpeed scoring some good points while running in foam shoes has gone viral on X, reaching over a million views.

As mentioned, the NFL Combine broadcast was cut short after Sketch got injured and had to be taken away by medical professionals to be evaluated.