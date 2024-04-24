Twitch streamer Sketch is going to announce 2024 NFL Draft Picks for Houston Texans

Kylie Cox, better known by his Twitch name, Sketch, is slated to get the chance to be among the very few to announce one of the 2024 NFL Draft Picks for his favorite team, the Houston Texans. The official page of this football team revealed that the streamer would be given the honor over the weekend.

Sketch has skyrocketed in popularity over the last year and is known for its sports-related content. The viral "What's up brother" TikTok trend was started by Kylie, and got so popular that even ESPN anchors have been using it on live television. Professional players have been mimicking it during celebrations on the field as well.

The clip that Houston Texans shared to disclose that the Twitch star will be announcing one of the 2024 NFL Draft Picks starts with Sketch doing the viral "What's up brother" meme.

Expand Tweet

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Houston Texans reveal Twitch streamer Sketch will be announcing one of the 2024 NFL Draft Picks

Sketch will be given the honor of picking a draft over the coming weekend (April 27-28) as the 2024 NFL Draft starts. Houston Texans do not have a pick in the first round, and first picks are usually designated to be announced by officials such as the NFL commissioner. For a fan to make the announcement is rare, but the Twitch star's burgeoning fame has allowed him to be able to do so.

While he plays video games such as Rainbow Six Siege with content creators such as Jynxzi, Kylie became famous for his Madden NFL streams on Twitch. At the time of writing, he has over 188 hours streaming Madden 24 on the platform.

On Twitch, his username is thesketchreal, and the channel was created in June 2023. Since then, he has managed to amass over 750K followers on the Amazon-owned website. Tens of thousands of viewers flock to his streams regularly, and according to Twitch tracker, he has maintained an average viewership of 19K over the last month.

The 25-year-old content creator has risen to the very top echelons of streaming in a very short time, and viral clips from his streams are a big part of his overall popularity on in both Twitch as well as NFL circles on the internet.

Recently, a clip of him fake proposing to his crush, the Instagram influencer Faith Ordway, went viral all over social media.