"I don't have any conditions": Sketch denies having Tourette's amid 'What's up brother?' celebration going viral

Twitch streamer "thesketchreal,” or Sketch, has been steadily gaining popularity online. Boasting over 670k followers on Twitch as well as 250k subscribers on YouTube, he is well-known for his mannerisms and catchphrases.

The streamer rose to prominence ever since one of his catchphrases, “What’s up, brother?” went viral in March. The phrase has been used by notable personalities, from popular content creators to the ESPN panel. The 25-year-old streamer has only been making videos for a year, having started on TikTok in 2023 before shifting to Twitch.

In a recent YouTube interview with Bradley Martyn, Sketch addressed speculations of him having Tourette's syndrome or any other conditions:

"No, I don't have any conditions."

Twitch streamer Sketch denies having Tourette's syndrome

Bradley Martyn, who is well known for his “raw talks" and in-depth interviews, broached the topic by asking Sketch whether he had any conditions. The TikToker-turned-Twitch streamer responded:

"No, I don't have any conditions. When people throw labels and names out there, it's kind of just going, you know, I didn't put a label on it. I'm just having fun with it. You know the hand movements, motions, and stuff like that? That's like me getting energy out type. Like there's cameras on, you're like, I'm not used to it."

Bradley Martyn then brought up the streamer’s gestures, who revealed he likes to be “ripping” when around family and friends but insisted that it wasn't Tourette's. He said:

“My good friends and family know I do stuff with my fingers when I get excited. So, like, when I'm alone, I'll be ripping it, you know what I mean. But, um, yeah, so it's not like Tourette's or anything.”

He went on to explain that the gestures were a result of his anxiety:

"I'm very anxious, generally, like I'm anxious right now, but it's like, chill, you know what I mean."

According to him, his anxiety disappears once the camera comes on, almost like a "superpower," and that:

“It's almost like a different reality for me.”

Apart from shutting down all rumors of Tourette’s diagnosis, Sketch also revealed he does not read the chats. For a Twitch streamer, reading the chats is an important part of the job. However, his poor eyesight prevents him from being able to do much reading. He said:

“I have terrible eyesight. I can barely read the chat.”

The streamer also revealed he initially got a lot of hate for his inability to read the chats well, but the audience has gradually become more understanding:

"I definitely got a lot more hate than love, but now it's changed."

Meanwhile, Sketch’s popularity is not limited to his followers. The NFL, too, appears to be a fan. The streamer is known for being a big football fan, and his love for the sport has reached NFL players who have made videos mimicking his viral catchphrases.

Even the official NFL account on TikTok posted a video using a clip featuring one of his famous quotes, “Special teams, special plays, special players.”