Twitch streamer Sketch "proposes" to influencer Faith Ordway in a viral clip

A clip of Twitch streamer Sketch seemingly proposing to popular Instagram influencer Faith Ordway is going viral on social media after viewers reshared it. The clip is a short version of Nick Nayersina's recent YouTube video. Nick had brought out Faith and Twitch star Sketch to Las Vegas for a bit, and the two even pretended to wed on camera.

Getting married in Vegas is a trope in pop culture, and that seems to be what Nick Nayersina was going for in the video by bringing in the streamer who seemingly had a huge crush on Faith.

The clip of the proposal has garnered millions of views on platforms such as TikTok and X.

Watch: Sketch proposes to his celebrity crush Faith Ordway on camera

After meeting Faith Ordway in Las Vegas with Nick Nayersina, Sketch got down on his knees in the middle of a public mall with the YouTuber's friends surrounding the couple. The streamer crisply stated that he would sell the ring to a pawn shop if Ordway did not say yes and started counting down from five. He said:

"If you say no, it's going to a pawn shop. Five, four, three."

Faith gave her answer, stating:

"I am saying yes."

After some claimed that it was a legal contract, the streamer mentioned that it had to go on for six months, and Faith Ordway made a joke about it lasting a lifetime. Sketch then proceeded to praise her while the YouTuber's friends started taking their pictures:

"This is the most amazing lady that I ran into in the past 20 years. Only mom and grandma beat her."

Sketch has been blowing up online since going viral for his "What's up brother?" bit got popular in the MLB circuits, with ESPN presenters doing the celebration on live television.

His Twitch channel is under the alias sketchisreal, where he has amassed over 600K followers since he joined the platform in June 2023. He saw a dramatic rise in popularity between November 2023 and January 24, where his average concurrent viewership went from 200 to over 3,000.

