IShowSpeed barks at a stranger's dogs while streaming in the Netherlands

Popular YouTube creator Darren "IShowSpeed" had a hilarious moment on stream during his live stream in the Netherlands on June 24, 2024. The 19-year-old creator could be seen walking up to a boat with three chihuahuas on it. Immediately afterward, he laid down next to the boat and started barking at the dogs.

Funnily enough, the dogs started barking back at Darren, and the two parties continued to face off while constantly barking at each other for the next fifteen seconds before the American streamer got up. Darren then approached the man sitting on the boat and asked about the dogs, stating:

"What's wrong with this dog? (barks again at the dogs) What's wrong with them? Why he doing that?"

IShowSpeed asks to get on stranger's boat in the Netherlands, is denied permission

Darren is currently spending his time in Europe to keep up with the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 match-ups, which he attends live. During his latest stream, the world-touring streamer was broadcasting from the Netherlands, a country known for its publicly accessible canals.

To those unaware, recreational and commercial boating is considered a part and parcel of the country's culture, with individuals being free to drive their boats as long as they follow the rules and regulations.

As seen in the clip of the interaction since uploaded on X, after IShowSpeed went on a barking spree toward the man's dogs, the streamer asked him if he could step into the boat, stating:

"Aight, bet, now what'll happen if I go on the boat? What would happen if I go on the boat? Can I go on the boat? Can I step on the boat?"

In response, the man seems to repeatedly reject his request and shake his head from side to side. Not defeated by the refusal, Darren then went down on one knee with his hands joined, requesting once more:

"Please, please, please!"

After the man refused to concede, the creator pretended to jump onto the boat before laughing and walking away from the man, stating:

"Ah, he thought I'm about to jump on the boat!"

IShowSpeed had announced earlier in June that he was staying in his abode in Germany between June 14 to July 14. This seems to have spawned an apparent tour of Europe, with the creator visiting multiple countries surrounding Germany.

Before visiting the Netherlands, IShowSpeed also stopped in Venice, Italy. Keeping in line with his hilarious and unpredictable antics during IRL streams, the creator could be seen jumping over a bridge as a boat passed beneath. He even did a backflip during his second try. The clips of his stunts went viral on X.