IShowSpeed injures ankle while doing the famous Sui celebration in front of a crowd of fans in Norway

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Jul 03, 2024 21:01 GMT
IshowSpeed may have broken his ankle while doing the SUI celebration
IShowSpeed severely injures his ankle while streaming in Norway (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" injured his ankle during his latest IRL stream from Norway while doing Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Sui celebration in front of a large group of fans. The content creator has been on a European tour, during which he visited Germany for the UEFA Euro football tournament. Apart from attending Portugal's matches in that nation, he has traveled to various countries, such as Albania, Italy, and Belgium.

On his first stream dated July 3, 2024, IShowSpeed was in Sweden where he encountered many fans, including one who gifted the streamer a #9 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid jersey. Known for his obsession with the Portuguese football star, a common bit that the YouTuber does while meeting fans is mimicking the athlete's iconic Sui celebration.

On his second stream from Norway today, IShowSpeed ended up trying to do the celebration before a huge crowd that had gathered outside the building he was in. However, it went wrong after he appeared to lose his footing and ended up hurting his ankle.

"I think I broke my ankle": IShowSpeed hurts his ankle while IRL streaming in Norway

Clips of the incident have been going viral on social media. Viewers are amazed at the crowd that gathered to watch IShowSpeed in Norway's capitol Oslo. After his injury, many of his supporters showed concern for the streamer's safety.

After doing the Sui, the 19-year-old content creator suddenly fell to the floor and could be seen clutching his ankle while swearing. He thought that he had broken his ankle and stated:

"Ah, f*ck, ah sh*t. I think I just broke my ankle. I think I just broke my ankle, deada**. Oh my god, I think I broke my ankle, holy f**king sh*t!"

While the initial pain did appear to subside, IShowSpeed was quite hurt due to the accident and seriously contemplated going to a hospital to get it checked out. In fact, the streamer had to be carried out to a car waiting outside due to the injured ankle. A clip of fans trying to get to him and shoving him during this has also surfaced online.

This is not the first time that IShowSpeed has hurt himself during one of his Europe streams. A few days ago, he landed badly into a foam pit after doing a backflip. He thought he had broken his neck.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
