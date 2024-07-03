Fan gifts IShowSpeed Cristiano Ronaldo's first Real Madrid jersey during Sweden IRL livestream

YouTube creator Darren "IShowSpeed" was seemingly gifted a collector's item during his IRL broadcast from Sweden on July 3, 2024. The creator was inside an IKEA furniture store to fulfill his quest to try out Swedish meatballs from their in-house restaurant. After he placed his order, a fan approached him and offered to give the creator what was supposedly football icon and Speed's idol Cristiano Ronaldo's first season jersey from his time with Real Madrid.

The fan seemed to initially be asking Speed for money in exchange for the jersey. However, in a wholesome move, he eventually gave the kit away for free and simply dapped up the streamer instead.

IShowSpeed receives Cristiano Ronaldo's first Real Madrid jersey from a fan

Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently on a tour of Europe, having visited Italy, Poland, Germany, Albania, and the Netherlands. In his stream from Sweden, the creator completed several exciting activities, such as riding a roller coaster and trying out Swedish food from different restaurants.

As is typical for the YouTube star, his presence garnered quite a crowd when he was inside the IKEA store, with many fans seeking a photograph or wanting to gift him with various items. A fan then approached the creator and explained that he possessed the jersey from Cristiano Ronaldo's "first year" with Real Madrid.

This claim was backed up by the number 9 on the back of the jersey, which was only used by Ronaldo for his first season with Real Madrid before adopting his signature number 7. Although initially suspicious that the fan was "scamming" him, the creator asked:

"By the way, you giving this to me?"

The fan replied in the affirmative. Notably, even though he initially seemed to be asking IShowSpeed for $500, he gave it away to the creator without taking any money.

Not all interactions end up being wholesome for IShowSpeed, however, as his recent stream from Poland involved a fan asking the creator to stick out his hand. Without permission, the fan then decided to lick his hand and run away. He was eventually chased down by IShowSpeed and those accompanying him before being forced to apologize.

Another incident involving fans took place in his stream from Amsterdam when he was crowded by fans who barely let him get to his transport vehicle. The creator was left looking visibly distraught after the experience, as his pants were pulled down and his microphone misplaced.

