IShowSpeed says he would "never do a stream in Amsterdam again" following recent IRL broadcast in the city

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" had a rough stream during his IRL broadcast in Amsterdam yesterday (July 24). For those unaware, Darren is presently touring various cities across Europe while attending Portugal's games in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024. However, his latest expedition was a chaotic one.

For those who missed it, at one point in the stream (while he was in a crowd of people), someone pulled down his trousers live on stream. Someone even stole his microphone which was attached to his shirt. Following the hectic stream, Darren announced:

"I don’t think I could never do a stream in Amsterdam again."

The streamer gives his immediate reaction following the chaotic stream

A fan suggested the streamer visit lesser-known cities rather than always going to the major cities where there are more fans (who typically stream-snipe). Reacting to the comment, Darren said:

"Lowkey (I will) start doing that but then there’s a chance the people gonna be dead."

Speed responds to fan's suggestion

"Worst street crowd/crush" - IShowSpeed's cameraman gives verdict following IRL stream in Amsterdam

IShowSpeed's streams have been wild lately, to say the least. As one of the most well-known streamers, many of his younger fans have tried to join him. However, the Amsterdam edition seemed to have gone a bit overboard.

There were instances where the fans crossed the line. For example, at one location while IShowSpeed was in his car, a group of fans opened the trunk of the car. Another instance saw a fan steal one of his shoes (after it fell off a Ferris wheel ride). Watch the streamer interacting with the fan here:

Even Slipz, IShowSpeed's longtime cameraman and associate, took to his X account to reveal that he had a hectic time there. He said:

"This was the worst street crowd/crush we’ve been in. I barely held it together."

Slipz reacts to their latest stream

This is, of course, not the first European country he has visited. In June, he visited Germany to watch the Euros, along with Turkey and Italy. During his Italian stream, Darren showcased his athleticism by jumping over a bridge over the Venice canals.