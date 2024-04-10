“I wish the kid a speedy recovery” - Randy Orton responds after IShowSpeed reported injury following WWE WrestleMania XL

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" had a rather unexpected debut in the WWE (WrestleMania XL) after receiving a brutal RKO from Randy Orton. However, his appearance did generate considerable excitement within the online community. Following the intense match involving Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens, Darren was spotted in the locker room wearing a neck brace.

In a heartwarming display, Orton took to his official Instagram account to share a picture from the match, where the YouTuber (sporting a PRIME hydration mascot costume) could be seen in the background. Orton even expressed his wishes for the YouTuber's swift recovery, stating:

"I wish the kid (IShowSpeed) a speedy recovery."

Randy Orton reacts after RKO'ing the YouTuber (Image via Instagram/Randy Orton)

What happened between IShowSpeed and Randy Orton during WrestleMania XL?

IShowSpeed made an unexpected debut in the WWE, particularly during WrestleMania, where he found himself involved in Randy Orton's triple-threat match against Logan Paul. In a surprising turn of events, the YouTuber intervened in the match by pulling Logan out of the ring, seemingly to ensure his safety.

Naturally, Orton was provoked by this action, leading him to deliver a swift kick to the YouTuber before forcibly removing him from his mascot costume. Later, Orton executed his signature RKO move, slamming the YouTuber onto the commentator's table.

Following the match, Darren was seen wincing in pain and even sported a neck brace in the locker room. However, it's unclear if he was indeed injured since he was without a neck brace a day later (via social media clips).

Orton extended his well wishes for the YouTuber's recovery. However, in a humorous twist, the WWE star later posted a comical video clip capturing the moment of his kick to the YouTuber, adding a touch of levity to the situation:

Darren, catching wind of Orton's playful trolling, swiftly fired back with a retort, quipping:

"Wait till I see you again, bro, ong (on God)."

Darren makes a comical retort to Randy Orton (Image via X)

IShowSpeed has had quite an eventful April, to say the least. There have been other updates involving the Ohio-born creator. Darren has now officially joined PRIME Hydration's team, the drinks company co-owned by Logan Paul and JJ "KSI." Darren is likely to be involved in future promotional events for the company.