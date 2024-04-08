"WWE is real" - IShowSpeed updates the community after his viral appearance at WrestleMania

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has updated the community following his viral appearance at WWE WrestleMania. For those unaware, on April 7, 2024, the internet personality made a surprise appearance at the annual wrestling event, dressed in a blue PRIME bottle costume. He also took the opportunity to heckle WWE star Randy Orton, and clips of the resulting altercation have taken over the internet.

After kicking IShowSpeed, the Apex Predator escorted him to the commentator's table. Darren, a die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan, responded by expressing his admiration for the Portuguese football icon. He exclaimed:

"Ronaldo's better!"

Randy Orton then used his signature move, RKO, on the content creator. Seeing this, one of the commentators remarked:

"RKO on the table! The dog is dead."

Later that day, the Ohio native took to his official handle on X to update the community by writing:

"WWE is real, ong (on god)"

He also shared a photo of himself and PRIME ambassador Logan Paul, hilariously recreating professional boxer Olajide "JJ," better known as "KSI's" pose after appearing at WWE WrestleMania 39.

"Took it like a champ" - Fans react to IShowSpeed and Randy Orton's viral segment at WWE WrestleMania

IShowSpeed has cemented himself as one of the most popular livestreaming figures since joining YouTube in March 2016. Over the course of his eight-year online career, the streamer has amassed more than 23.5 million subscribers and a staggering 2.5 billion video views.

However, Darren has had his fair share of controversy, as he was indefinitely banned from Twitch in 2021 for making suggestive remarks toward female TikToker Ashlay "Ash Kash." After more than two years, the streamer's channel on the Amazon-owned platform was reinstated.

On April 7, 2024, the 19-year-old took the internet by storm following his surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania. In just a few hours, his tweet with the caption, "WWE is real, ong," received over 2.9 million views and 122,000 likes.

The streamer's friend and cameraman, Slipz, expressed pride in him:

Several fans praised IShowSpeed, with X user @RGIII stating that he took Randy Orton's RKO "like a champ":

Meanwhile, X user @iamhbozz posted a seven-second video of Darren telling Randy Orton that "Ronaldo's better":

